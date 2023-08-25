The Great Gatsby London tickets

Grab your gladrags and get ready to roar, because the Tony Award-winning musical The Great Gatsby is coming to London, and you’re invited! Fresh from its current smash-hit success on Broadway, this ‘shimmering, sparkling spectacle’ will play a strictly limited six month run at the London Coliseum. Book your official tickets soon, old sport!

About The Great Gatsby

It’s the Roarin’ 20’s, old sport. Meet mysterious millionaire, Jay Gatsby. He entertains the rich and famous with riotous parties at his Long Island mansion yet never joins in. Gatsby longs instead to reunite with his former flame Daisy Buchanan, but Daisy comes from another lifetime, long before the money…

Featuring a jazz and pop-influenced original score, The Great Gatsby is the brand new musical based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, New York, this is “one wildly entertaining night at the theatre, and musical theatre at its finest” (Theatrely).

Putting the great into The Great Gatsby

‘Explodes with life and energy’ - Entertainment Weekly

‘A lush, bewitching, and dazzling new musical’ - New York Times

‘A grand, crowd-pleasing spectacle!’ - Washington Post

‘A shimmering, sparkling spectacle’ - Variety

The Great Gatsby Creatives

Director - Marc Bruni

- Marc Bruni Choreographer - Dominique Kelley

- Dominique Kelley Book - Kait Kerrigan

- Kait Kerrigan Score - Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen

The Great Gatsby Cast

The Great Gatsby West End cast to be announced.