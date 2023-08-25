Menu
    The Great Gatsby Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Great Gatsby

    It's the party of the century, and you're invited

    58 customer reviews

    Important information

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    11 April - 7 September 2025

    The Great Gatsby Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (58 customer reviews)

    Charles Prendergast

    25 August 23

    Great talent, amazing settings. Very impressed.

    michelle clough

    25 August 23

    Was a lovely way to spend the evening. Actors were great and I thoroughly enjoyed it!

    The Great Gatsby news

    The Great Gatsby confirms West End transfer 6/11/2024, 10.01am
    New cast announced for The Great Gatsby 10/2/2022, 5pm
    Get the best Great Gatsby London tickets now and save up to £19! 28/10/2020, 2.15pm
    Full West End casting announced for return of The Great Gatsby immersive experience 4/9/2020, 1pm

