The Golden Ticket Theatre Sale is here!
| By Sian McBride
Just call us Charlie, because we’ve got the golden ticket - and it’s your passport to an unforgettable West End experience. From 9–19 May, theatre lovers can bag the best seats at the best prices with tickets starting from £15! And that’s not all, with our golden ticket theatre sale you can unlock exclusive £50 seats to some of the biggest and best shows in the capital.
These exclusive £50 seats are located in the Stalls and Royal Circle, for selected shows, putting you right in the heart of the action - so, no need to dig out your opera glasses or crane your neck to avoid pillars! It’s a rare chance to enjoy top-tier theatre at a seriously special price.
Whether you’re mad about musicals, a comedy connoisseur, or a drama devotee, the Golden Ticket Theatre Sale is your chance to see the shows you’ve been dreaming about - without a nightmare price tag.
From iconic jukebox juggernauts to glittering new arrivals, the lineup is stacked with unmissable titles. Relive the raw power of a rock ‘n’ roll legend with Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, or jump in the DeLorean for time-travelling thrills in Back to the Future the Musical. Moonwalk into the world of pop royalty in MJ the Musical, or channel your inner ‘90s queen with Clueless, the cult classic turned stage sensation.
Family favourite Matilda the Musical continues to cast its magical spell, while new arrival The Great Gatsby invites you to party like it’s 1922. For those hoping to catch a celeb or two, Ewan McGregor (Trainspotting) returns to the West End stage for the first time in 17 years in My Master Builder (you can read our review here). Tamsin Grieg (Friday Night Dinner) star’s in Deep Blue Sea and Good Night, Oscar see’s Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) reprise his Tony award winning role.
Prefer your night out with a side of chaos? West End’s longest running comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong will be sure to tickle your funny bone. Whereas London’s newest comedy (based on a classic) John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers - The Play returns to the West End to offer another night at Torquays worst rated hotel. And if you’re really brave why not taste their wares at the Faulty Towers Dining Experience. If you’re after heat that isn’t caused by a hotel kitchen fire, then look no further than Magic Mike Live, where the energy is off the charts and the moves are unforgettable. Prefer sexy mice to sexy men? Then Mean Girls is the musical for you - but you better get to the Savoy Theatre quickly, loser, the show must end on 8th June 2025!
Speaking of quick, have you seen the skaters at Starlight Express yet? Their epic races around the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre have to be seen (at least three times) to be believed.
Or why not catch a strictly limited show (whilst you still can!) following critically acclaimed seasons, Just For One Day, Retrograde, Till the Stars Come Down, The Girl from the North Country, A Midsummers Night’s Dream, Bat Out of Hell and 101 Dalmations all transfer to the West End.
Not into musicals? We’re not ones to judge, so why not go down to County Hall and plead your case in front of an actual one with Witness For the Prosecution. And after that, celebrate your verdict (or drown your sorrows) with The Choir of Man.
And that’s just the start. With even more shows joining the sale, this is your moment to see the very best of the West End - without breaking the bank.
But don’t wait around. The curtain falls on this deal on 19th May. It’s one golden opportunity. One unbeatable price. And only eleven days to make it yours. Book now.