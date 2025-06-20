The Big Summer Theatre Event is back!

Lana Del Rey, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter… they’re just some of the artists (in the middle of the alphabet) taking over the capital this Summer. And with the Women’s Euros fever in full swing, and Wimbledon capturing the world once more - London really is the cultural capital of the season.
So if you’re venturing into London this Summer, why not add the magic of the West End to your holiday itinerary? With our hot ticket prices and exclusive events, The Big Summer Theatre Event puts you centre stage and makes you the star of the show! Don’t just buy a ticket to a production, invest in a memory as you enjoy the West End like never before with London Theatre Direct’s The Big Summer Theatre Event!
And with over 40 West End productions taking part, you can explore an entire alphabet of shows! From A Midsummers Night's Dream to Witness for the Prosecution, and everything in between, we have the perfect pick just for you.
The Big Summer Theatre Event is home to the biggest variety of shows, From beloved West End musicals, including Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Matilda the Musical, Back to the Future – The Musical, and Starlight Express to critically acclaimed plays such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and The Play That Goes Wrong.
Audiences will also be able to snap up tickets to sensational limited run productions, including family favourites 101 Dalmations and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, as well as critically acclaimed transfers; Till the Stars Come Down and Girl from the North Country.
A host of participating shows feature international stars of stage and screen, including Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter (Mrs Warren's Profession), Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada), Sean Hayes (Good Night, Oscar), Corbin Bleu (The Great Gatsby), and many more.