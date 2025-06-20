Menu
    The Big Summer Theatre Event is back!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Lana Del Rey, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter… they’re just some of the artists (in the middle of the alphabet) taking over the capital this Summer. And with the Women’s Euros fever in full swing, and Wimbledon capturing the world once more - London really is the cultural capital of the season.

    So if you’re venturing into London this Summer, why not add the magic of the West End to your holiday itinerary? With our hot ticket prices and exclusive events, The Big Summer Theatre Event puts you centre stage and makes you the star of the show! Don’t just buy a ticket to a production, invest in a memory as you enjoy the West End like never before with London Theatre Direct’s The Big Summer Theatre Event! 

    And with over 40 West End productions taking part, you can explore an entire alphabet of shows! From A Midsummers Night's Dream to Witness for the Prosecution, and everything in between, we have the perfect pick just for you.

    The Big Summer Theatre Event is home to the biggest variety of shows,  From beloved West End musicals, including Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Matilda the Musical, Back to the Future – The Musical, and Starlight Express to critically acclaimed plays such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and The Play That Goes Wrong

    Audiences will also be able to snap up tickets to sensational limited run productions, including family favourites 101 Dalmations and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, as well as critically acclaimed transfers; Till the Stars Come Down and Girl from the North Country

    A host of participating shows feature international stars of stage and screen, including Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter (Mrs Warren's Profession), Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada), Sean Hayes (Good Night, Oscar), Corbin Bleu (The Great Gatsby), and many more.

    The Big Summer Theatre Event is back!

     

    The Big Summer Theatre Event isn’t just about spending less – it’s about getting more

    Ever wanted to journey down to Hadestown? Well now you can, and you can have the proof that you survived your trip to the underworld too! We’re offering you the exclusive opportunity to have your photo taken with a member of the cast on the Lyric Theatre stage, moments after you saw the multi award-winning show. 

    For those of you who prefer something slightly cooler than the pits of hell, why not treat yourself to a trip to Titanique, where a photo op with a cast member awaits! You’ll be travelling 1st class all the way, when you step onto the Criterion Theatre stage for your photo with a professional photographer.   

    Another Olivier Award-winning production taking part in our exclusive onstage experience is the Fiddler on the Roof! Journey back in time as you step on the Barbican stage to have your photo taken in front of the cornrows of Anatevka. You’ll also be given a complimentary drink, so you can toast yourself on your West End stage debut.

    Prefer finish lines to fiddles? Get your (figurative) skates on and head to Starlight Express for an on stage photo op at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and a complimentary drink. Well, every win deserves some celebratory bubbles, right? 

    Or why not say “Cheers, Old Sport” to a member of the West End cast of The Great Gatsby? The Tony Award-winning show has been making waves since it arrived in the capital with a bang this Spring, and now you can join the party of the (20th) century. Just RSVP yes to The Great Gatsby + Photo Op package and you can have your picture taken with a cast member on the London Coliseum stage. 

    With a variety of exclusive pricing options to accommodate every budget, including savings of up to 50%, we are offering you the hottest tickets to the best shows at the best prices. So what are you waiting for? Check out the full list of shows taking part in The Big Summer Theatre Event here.

