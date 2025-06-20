The Big Summer Theatre Event is back!

The Big Summer Theatre Event isn’t just about spending less – it’s about getting more

Ever wanted to journey down to Hadestown? Well now you can, and you can have the proof that you survived your trip to the underworld too! We’re offering you the exclusive opportunity to have your photo taken with a member of the cast on the Lyric Theatre stage, moments after you saw the multi award-winning show.

For those of you who prefer something slightly cooler than the pits of hell, why not treat yourself to a trip to Titanique, where a photo op with a cast member awaits! You’ll be travelling 1st class all the way, when you step onto the Criterion Theatre stage for your photo with a professional photographer.

Another Olivier Award-winning production taking part in our exclusive onstage experience is the Fiddler on the Roof! Journey back in time as you step on the Barbican stage to have your photo taken in front of the cornrows of Anatevka. You’ll also be given a complimentary drink, so you can toast yourself on your West End stage debut.

Prefer finish lines to fiddles? Get your (figurative) skates on and head to Starlight Express for an on stage photo op at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and a complimentary drink. Well, every win deserves some celebratory bubbles, right?

Or why not say “Cheers, Old Sport” to a member of the West End cast of The Great Gatsby? The Tony Award-winning show has been making waves since it arrived in the capital with a bang this Spring, and now you can join the party of the (20th) century. Just RSVP yes to The Great Gatsby + Photo Op package and you can have your picture taken with a cast member on the London Coliseum stage.

With a variety of exclusive pricing options to accommodate every budget, including savings of up to 50%, we are offering you the hottest tickets to the best shows at the best prices. So what are you waiting for? Check out the full list of shows taking part in The Big Summer Theatre Event here.