The Devil Wears Prada Characters

The Devil Wears Prada waltzed onto the West End catwalk in October 2024 and instantly became a hit, captivating fans of the iconic film as well as newcomers unfamiliar with its haute couture world. The musical follows Andy, who lands a job at one of the most prestigious fashion magazines and must navigate a world filled with glitz, glamour, and Chanel. Whether you're already obsessed or just discovering this dazzling show, read on to meet the characters who are truly dressing to impress in this fashionable phenomenon.

Miranda Priestly

Miranda Priestly. That’s all. This fashion powerhouse could intimidate even the most confident with her icy exterior and unapologetic diva attitude. As the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway, Miranda is the ultimate fashionable puppet master, pulling strings, shaping careers, and controlling the fashion world with a single glance. Her influence is pivotal in Andy’s transformation and rise in the industry. Taking on the iconic role in the West End production is the legendary Vanessa Williams, whose acclaimed career spans both Broadway and the West End.

Andy

Andy enters the world of fashion with little expectation of the whirlwind she’s about to face. Her innocence and naivety are quickly disrupted as she becomes hungry for the journalism career she's fighting for. Slowly, the world around her and the people (and handbags) in it begin to influence her, changing the life she once knew. Her relationship with her boss, Miranda, shifts over time from struggling to understand this new world to ultimately becoming one of Miranda’s biggest allies.