The Devil Wears Prada Characters
| By Rebecca Young
The Devil Wears Prada waltzed onto the West End catwalk in October 2024 and instantly became a hit, captivating fans of the iconic film as well as newcomers unfamiliar with its haute couture world. The musical follows Andy, who lands a job at one of the most prestigious fashion magazines and must navigate a world filled with glitz, glamour, and Chanel. Whether you're already obsessed or just discovering this dazzling show, read on to meet the characters who are truly dressing to impress in this fashionable phenomenon.
Miranda Priestly
Miranda Priestly. That’s all. This fashion powerhouse could intimidate even the most confident with her icy exterior and unapologetic diva attitude. As the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway, Miranda is the ultimate fashionable puppet master, pulling strings, shaping careers, and controlling the fashion world with a single glance. Her influence is pivotal in Andy’s transformation and rise in the industry. Taking on the iconic role in the West End production is the legendary Vanessa Williams, whose acclaimed career spans both Broadway and the West End.
Andy
Andy enters the world of fashion with little expectation of the whirlwind she’s about to face. Her innocence and naivety are quickly disrupted as she becomes hungry for the journalism career she's fighting for. Slowly, the world around her and the people (and handbags) in it begin to influence her, changing the life she once knew. Her relationship with her boss, Miranda, shifts over time from struggling to understand this new world to ultimately becoming one of Miranda’s biggest allies.
Emily
Emily has always been passionate about her career in fashion and knows exactly how to play the game. She introduces Andy to Miranda and helps her navigate the job. Strong, sharp, and fabulously dressed, Emily looks up to Miranda and is entirely focused on her career. However, her development throughout the story shifts as she grows increasingly resentful of Andy’s success and begins to feel betrayed.
Nigel
Played by Matt Henry, Nigel is the epitome of fashion and Miranda’s trusted right-hand man. With years of experience in the industry, he knows all the ins and outs of the fashion world. Taking Andy under his wing, he welcomes her into the glamorous realm, giving her a makeover and offering guidance to help her succeed in her new role.
Christian
Christian is a suave and attractive businessman working in the world of fashion journalism. He meets Andy through work and quickly forms a friendship with her, offering support as she navigates her way through the industry, though his motives are far from selfless. His character serves as a stark contrast to Andy's more comfortable and grounded boyfriend.
Nate
Andy’s boyfriend, Nate, is a chef who stands in stark contrast to the high-stress world of fashion she’s entering. Laid-back and comfortable, he resents the pressure that comes with the fashion industry. Their relationship is put to the test when Andy joins Runway, as she struggles to balance staying true to him and the life she once knew, while also flourishing and evolving in this new career she's embracing.
