Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dominion Theatre

    The Dominion Theatre home to large scale musicals

    What's on at Dominion Theatre

    Dominion Theatre Seating Plan

    Dominion Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Dominion Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Visiting Dominion Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    We use cookies