14 eggcellent shows at cracking prices to see this Easter

Drop the wicker basket, there’s no need to go hunting for your Easter treat this year! We've hatched a list of hen-credible West End shows at cracking prices, and the best part - you don’t have to wait to tuck in. These award-winning shows have egg-celent availability over the holiday break, and you can save a few chocolate coins too. But you better hop to it, these seats will go quicker than a pack of creme eggs left in the office kitchen.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical | Great seats at £60

Voulez vous coucher avec moi? If you fancy some hot chocolate this Easter, then look no further than the Spectacular, Spectacular Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Glamour, seduction and freedom, just like the 2001 Oscar nominated film, the Olivier award-winning musical has it all.

Join the diamond of the Moulin Rouge, Satine and her new American beau Christian, as they navigate the clutches of owner Harold Zidler, and the wealthy and powerful Duke. Harold has set Satine up with the Duke to save the future of the Moulin Rouge, but unbeknownst to Harold, the Duke harbours a violent and disturbing past, driving Christian and Satine further and further…but perhaps love does prevail above all. Featuring pulse-pounding beats that’ll leave you feeling all hot and bothered, including music from Christina Aguilera and Beyonce, let Moulin Rouge! The Musical be the soundtrack to your Easter holiday.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button | Exclusive prices

A hauntingly beautiful tale told with warmth, wonder, and a distinct folk-infused charm, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is one of the most moving new musicals to hit the West End in years. Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s story follows the extraordinary life of a man who ages backwards - born old, growing younger with time - and the impossible love he finds along the way. The musical, set against the backdrop of a Cornish fishing town, reimagines the tale with atmospheric storytelling and a spellbinding original score.

Fresh off its Olivier Award wins for Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Musical, Benjamin Button is quietly revolutionary. It’s a show that lingers with you long after the curtain falls, asking big questions about time, identity, and the fleeting nature of human connection. The ensemble cast is phenomenal, shifting seamlessly between roles with effortless grace, and the onstage folk band adds a deeply emotional resonance to every note. For those seeking something profound and poetic this Easter, Benjamin Button is a rare and beautiful gem in the West End crown.

Matilda the Musical | Great stalls seats at £62.50

A big slice of chocolate cake for breakfast? Why not! If you can’t get away with being a little bit naughty over the Easter break, then when can you?! Just make sure Mrs Trunchbull doesn’t catch you, or you may end up in the chokey…

Now in its thirteenth year, the multi award-winning adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book is a hit with audiences and critics alike. Winner of over 100 international awards, the West End production has picked up seven Olivier wins including Best New Musical.

Jam packed with incredible practical effects and toe-tapping songs from Tim Minchin, Matilda is the perfect sweet treat this Easter and beyond.

Starlight Express | Great seats at £48

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-speed, high-energy, high-stakes musical is back - and it’s bigger and better than ever! The 2025 Olivier Award winner is set in a fantastical world where trains come to life, and follows Rusty, a humble steam engine, as he competes against sleek, modern engines in the ultimate race. Can Rusty prove that old-school charm can still win the day, or will he be left on the scrapheap?

What makes Starlight Express so legendary is its staging - the talented cast roller-skate around the theatre, bringing the action right to your seat! With thrilling choreography, an earworm-worthy score, and dazzling visual effects, this isn’t just a musical - it’s an experience. Whether you’re a longtime locomotive fan or a total newbie, Starlight Express is ready to race into your heart.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical | Save up to 42%

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll gets the powerhouse musical treatment she deserves in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. This electrifying show tells the incredible true story of Tina Turner - from her humble beginnings in Tennessee to her rise as one of the biggest music icons of all time. Packed with unstoppable hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “Simply the Best”, Tina captures the raw energy, resilience, and triumph of a woman who changed music history forever.

But Tina isn’t just a concert - it’s a deeply moving story about a woman who defied the odds, overcame unimaginable struggles, and became a legend. The performances are goosebump-inducing, the energy is electric, and by the time the finale rolls around, you’ll be on your feet, cheering and dancing in the aisles - but please save it for the curtain call!

Wicked | Exclusive prices

Want to know how the story ends before part two comes out in cinemas this year? This gravity-defying show takes you beyond the yellow brick road (and the interval), and into the heart of Oz.

Already the 11th longest running show in West End history, the ever-Popular production has been seen by more than 12 million people in London alone! Since it made its UK premiere in 2006, the bewitching show has picked up two Olivier awards and ten audience voted WhatsOnStage awards, including Best West End Show.

Elphaba (misunderstood) and Glinda (blonde), find themselves caught in themes of friendship, love, and the power of perception, all set to the beat of some of the most iconic modern classics in theatre. Starring Emma Kingston as Elphaba and Zizi Strallen as Glinda, Wicked will have your heart melting (without the need of a bucket of water…).

Mean Girls | Save up to 41%

It’s time to fetch your pink outfits and head to the West End before Mean Girls closes on 8 June! Based on the 2004 cult classic film, this high-energy, laugh-out-loud musical follows Cady Heron, a teenager who moves from Africa to an American high school - only to find herself caught in a battle with the school’s ultimate clique, The Plastics. As Cady gets sucked into their world, she must decide whether she’ll stay true to herself or become just as mean as the girls she’s trying to defeat.

With a hilarious book by Tina Fey, an infectiously fun pop score, and dazzling choreography, this show has been a West End favourite - but this is your last chance to see it before you can no longer sit with them.

