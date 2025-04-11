Menu
    14 eggcellent shows at cracking prices to see this Easter

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    Drop the wicker basket, there’s no need to go hunting for your Easter treat this year! We've hatched a list of hen-credible West End shows at cracking prices, and the best part - you don’t have to wait to tuck in. These award-winning shows have egg-celent availability over the holiday break, and you can save a few chocolate coins too. But you better hop to it, these seats will go quicker than a pack of creme eggs left in the office kitchen.

    Moulin Rouge! The Musical | Great seats at £60

    Voulez vous coucher avec moi? If you fancy some hot chocolate this Easter, then look no further than the Spectacular, Spectacular Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Glamour, seduction and freedom, just like the 2001 Oscar nominated film, the Olivier award-winning musical has it all.

    Join the diamond of the Moulin Rouge, Satine and her new American beau Christian, as they navigate the clutches of owner Harold Zidler, and the wealthy and powerful Duke. Harold has set Satine up with the Duke to save the future of the Moulin Rouge, but unbeknownst to Harold, the Duke harbours a violent and disturbing past, driving Christian and Satine further and further…but perhaps love does prevail above all. Featuring pulse-pounding beats that’ll leave you feeling all hot and bothered, including music from Christina Aguilera and Beyonce, let Moulin Rouge! The Musical be the soundtrack to your Easter holiday.

    Book now and get great seats for £60

    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button | Exclusive prices 

    A hauntingly beautiful tale told with warmth, wonder, and a distinct folk-infused charm, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is one of the most moving new musicals to hit the West End in years. Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s story follows the extraordinary life of a man who ages backwards - born old, growing younger with time - and the impossible love he finds along the way. The musical, set against the backdrop of a Cornish fishing town, reimagines the tale with atmospheric storytelling and a spellbinding original score.

    Fresh off its Olivier Award wins for Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Musical, Benjamin Button is quietly revolutionary. It’s a show that lingers with you long after the curtain falls, asking big questions about time, identity, and the fleeting nature of human connection. The ensemble cast is phenomenal, shifting seamlessly between roles with effortless grace, and the onstage folk band adds a deeply emotional resonance to every note. For those seeking something profound and poetic this Easter, Benjamin Button is a rare and beautiful gem in the West End crown.

    Book tickets at exclusive prices now

    Matilda the Musical | Great stalls seats at £62.50

    A big slice of chocolate cake for breakfast? Why not! If you can’t get away with being a little bit naughty over the Easter break, then when can you?! Just make sure Mrs Trunchbull doesn’t catch you, or you may end up in the chokey…

    Now in its thirteenth year, the multi award-winning adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book is a hit with audiences and critics alike. Winner of over 100 international awards, the West End production has picked up seven Olivier wins including Best New Musical.

    Jam packed with incredible practical effects and toe-tapping songs from Tim Minchin, Matilda is the perfect sweet treat this Easter and beyond.

    Book great seats from £62.50 this Easter break

    Starlight Express | Great seats at £48

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s high-speed, high-energy, high-stakes musical is back - and it’s bigger and better than ever! The 2025 Olivier Award winner is set in a fantastical world where trains come to life, and follows Rusty, a humble steam engine, as he competes against sleek, modern engines in the ultimate race. Can Rusty prove that old-school charm can still win the day, or will he be left on the scrapheap?

    What makes Starlight Express so legendary is its staging - the talented cast roller-skate around the theatre, bringing the action right to your seat! With thrilling choreography, an earworm-worthy score, and dazzling visual effects, this isn’t just a musical - it’s an experience. Whether you’re a longtime locomotive fan or a total newbie, Starlight Express is ready to race into your heart.

    Book great seats from £48 this Easter break

    Tina: The Tina Turner Musical | Save up to 42%

    The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll gets the powerhouse musical treatment she deserves in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. This electrifying show tells the incredible true story of Tina Turner - from her humble beginnings in Tennessee to her rise as one of the biggest music icons of all time. Packed with unstoppable hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “Simply the Best”, Tina captures the raw energy, resilience, and triumph of a woman who changed music history forever.

    But Tina isn’t just a concert - it’s a deeply moving story about a woman who defied the odds, overcame unimaginable struggles, and became a legend. The performances are goosebump-inducing, the energy is electric, and by the time the finale rolls around, you’ll be on your feet, cheering and dancing in the aisles - but please save it for the curtain call!

    Book now and save up to 42%

    Wicked | Exclusive prices

    Want to know how the story ends before part two comes out in cinemas this year? This gravity-defying show takes you beyond the yellow brick road (and the interval), and into the heart of Oz. 

    Already the 11th longest running show in West End history, the ever-Popular production has been seen by more than 12 million people in London alone! Since it made its UK premiere in 2006, the bewitching show has picked up two Olivier awards and ten audience voted WhatsOnStage awards, including Best West End Show. 

    Elphaba (misunderstood) and Glinda (blonde), find themselves caught in themes of friendship, love, and the power of perception, all set to the beat of some of the most iconic modern classics in theatre. Starring Emma Kingston as Elphaba and Zizi Strallen as Glinda, Wicked will have your heart melting (without the need of a bucket of water…).

    Book tickets at exclusive prices this Easter break

    Mean Girls | Save up to 41%

    It’s time to fetch your pink outfits and head to the West End before Mean Girls closes on 8 June! Based on the 2004 cult classic film, this high-energy, laugh-out-loud musical follows Cady Heron, a teenager who moves from Africa to an American high school - only to find herself caught in a battle with the school’s ultimate clique, The Plastics. As Cady gets sucked into their world, she must decide whether she’ll stay true to herself or become just as mean as the girls she’s trying to defeat.

    With a hilarious book by Tina Fey, an infectiously fun pop score, and dazzling choreography, this show has been a West End favourite - but this is your last chance to see it before you can no longer sit with them.

    Book now and save up to 41%

    Titanique | Exclusive prices

    The hilarious tale from the high seas made a splash at this year's Olivier’s, picking up the award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Layton Williams.

    What happens when you take the tragic love story of Titanic and mix it with Céline Dion’s greatest hits, over-the-top comedy, and a boatload of sass? You get Titanique - the outrageous, laugh-a-minute musical that takes one of the most famous films of all time and turns it on its head. The story follows Jack and Rose as they navigate their doomed romance, but this time, their fate is narrated by Céline Dion herself. Expect to hear Céline classics like “My Heart Will Go On,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” and “All By Myself”, all reimagined in the most hilarious and unexpected ways.

    It’s the unsinkable comedy musical you never knew you needed!

    Book tickets at exclusive prices

    Clueless | Save up to 44%

    Like, oh my god! Clueless: The Musical brings the beloved 1995 teen comedy to the stage in a totally rad, high-fashion spectacle. Follow Cher Horowitz, Beverly Hills’ most stylish and well-meaning matchmaker, as she navigates high school, love, and a major makeover—both for her friends and herself. But when her perfectly planned world starts to unravel (ugh, as if!), Cher has to rethink what it really means to be “totally perfect.”

    Packed with ‘90s nostalgia, hilarious one-liners, and reimagined pop hits from the era, this musical is a must-see for fans of the film. Written by Clueless creator Amy Heckerling, the show stays true to the movie’s witty charm while adding fresh musical numbers that will have you bopping in your seat. Get ready for a nostalgic, laugh-out-loud ride through Beverly Hills - just don’t forget to RSVP.

    Save up to 44% this Easter break

    The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical | Save up to 54%

    Demigods assemble! The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical brings the beloved world of Rick Riordan’s books to the stage in an electrifying, high-octane adaptation packed with heart, humour, and heroic quests. When Percy discovers that he's not just a misfit kid but the son of Poseidon, he’s thrust into a mythical journey to prevent an all-out war between the gods. With a bold rock score, witty lyrics, and a cast of wildly endearing characters (including a sassy satyr and daughter of Athena), this show captures the chaos and confusion of adolescence - only with monsters and magic thrown in.

    Perfect for tweens, teens, and nostalgic millennial readers alike, The Lightning Thief is a whirlwind of teenage emotions, prophecies, and power chords. It’s chaotic in the best way, blending larger-than-life mythological stakes with the intimate struggles of growing up and finding your identity. If you're looking for something a little less traditional and a lot more epic, this is your must-see show of the season.

    Book now and save up to 54%

    The Lion King | Great seats at £85

    Feel the rhythm of the savannah this Easter with Disney's The Lion King. This magnificent stage adaptation roars with pride and is a breathtaking feast for the senses, with dazzling special effects, vibrant colours, and a truly unforgettable soundtrack that will have you tapping your paws to the beat. Follow Simba on his incredible journey from a curious cub to a fearless king, surrounded by an unforgettable cast of characters, including the hilarious duo of Timon and Pumbaa.

    Now in its 26th year at London's Lyceum Theatre, this visionary production by director Julie Taymor is a masterpiece, seamlessly blending the worlds of theatre and film into an immersive experience that has captivated audiences around the globe. This timeless classic will leave you feeling inspired, uplifted, and ready to take on the world. 

    Book great stalls seats from £85 this Easter break

    The Devil Wears Prada Musical | Great stalls seats at £46

    The fashion world’s most formidable boss has officially arrived in the West End - The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical is here, and it’s dressed to kill. With music by the legendary Elton John, this stylish and savvy stage adaptation reimagines the cult film with glitzy visuals, bold choreography, and a whole new score. Follow aspiring journalist Andy Sachs as she lands the job “a million girls would kill for” at Runway magazine and quickly finds herself drowning in designer demands, career dilemmas, and her own rapidly shrinking sense of self.

    Slick, sharp, and full of knowing nods to the cutthroat glamour of the fashion world, this musical is both a tribute to ambition and a warning about losing yourself in the process. Miranda Priestly is as iconic as ever - cool, commanding, and gloriously ruthless - and the rest of the cast delivers high-energy performances and just the right amount of sass. With Stalls seats from just £46, it’s a five-star experience that won’t max out your credit card. Fashion has never felt so fierce - or so fun.

    Book great stalls seats at £46

    Phantom of the Opera | Best availability Tuesdays and Wednesdays

    The only love story that could beat the one between ourselves and a packet of mini eggs on Easter Sunday! You know when you’re first in a relationship, and you can’t get that guy out of your head? The Phantom has been living inside our minds for the past 38 years! More than three decades on we’re still very much in the honeymoon phase with the Phantom of the Opera.

    The love story between Christine Daaé and the mysterious masked man remains just as breathtaking as when Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical opened in 1986. The opulent sets, operatic score and the central theme of love and acceptance truly transcends time.

    Millions of theatregoers make a pilgrimage to the Phantom’s lair (His Majesty’s Theatre), to see the epic tale of forbidden love, so why not join them? Experience the Music of the Night even if you’re at the matinee, with the show's unforgettable musical numbers including, Think of Me, Masquerade, Angel of Music, and of course the title number, The Phantom of the Opera.

    Great availability Tuesdays and Wednesdays

    MAMMA MIA! | Great seats at £85

    Few musicals bring pure joy quite like MAMMA MIA!. Set against the sparkling backdrop of a Greek island paradise, this feel-good favourite has been entertaining audiences for over two decades with its irresistible combination of heartfelt storytelling and ABBA’s greatest hits. As bride-to-be Sophie tries to uncover the identity of her father before her big day, a surprise reunion of three possible dads throws everything into glorious chaos—cue laughter, love, and a whole lot of platform boots.

    With iconic tunes like “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” and “The Winner Takes It All” woven into a surprisingly moving plot, MAMMA MIA! strikes a perfect balance between hilarity and heart. It’s the ideal show for a girls’ night out, a family day trip, or anyone in need of a sunshine-soaked serotonin boost. And with fantastic Dress Circle seats for just £85, there’s never been a better excuse to escape the April showers and dance your cares away. 

    Great seats at £85

