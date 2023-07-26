Tickets for The SpongeBob Musical are available now

Are you ready kids? Aye aye, Captain! The world's most famous sea sponge is descending to the West End in the UK Premiere Tour of the Tony Award-nominated The SpongeBob Musical. In this stunning and innovative singing and dancing spectacle, watch as SpongeBob and his friends do their best to save the future of Bikini Bottom! Tickets for The SpongeBob Musical are available to purchase now for viewings at The Southbank Centre London!

About The SpongeBob Musical

SpongeBob lives his life blissfully in a pineapple under the sea, flipping Krabby Patties down at The Krusty Krab and caring for Gary The Snail. All is well in the life of this happy-go-lucky sponge until news hits Bikini Bottom that a volcano may erupt imminently and destroy their underwater paradise. Armed with optimism and his best friends, SpongeBob brings together the citizens of Bikini Bottom so that they can save their beloved town.

With lives on the line and the odds stacked against them, the unexpected hero rises to save the world. This dazzling new musical features all of the most-loved characters of Bikini Bottom, along with incredible costumes and stunning choreography. As a smash-hit broadway production, it is sure to make a splash on the West End!

About SpongeBob Square Pants

The overly-optimistic sea sponge has left behind an unparalleled legacy in pop culture and has become a household name. Created by marine biologist/animator Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob debuted in 1999 and has since become Nickelodeon’s most successful media franchise. It is the highest-rated Nickelodeon series and the most profitable, generating over $13 billion in merchandising revenue as of 2019. SpongeBob SquarePants has won a variety of awards including six Annie Awards, eight Golden Reel Awards, four Emmy Awards, 19 Kids' Choice Awards, and two BAFTA Children's Awards.

The creatives of The SpongeBob Musical

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau. Featuring original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I. Additional songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt. Casting for The SpongeBob Musical is yet to be announced.

The SpongeBob Musical tickets are available now

Will SpongeBob save the fate of Bikini Bottom? Find out by booking tickets for The SpongeBob Musical today!