    The SpongeBob Musical Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    The SpongeBob Musical

    From his pineapple under the sea to the West End, witness the magical SpongeBob Musical!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 6+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    26 July - 26 August 2023.
    Special notice

    Latecomers will be admitted at an appropriate time.

    Access
    There will be a Relaxed Performance on Friday 16 August at 2pm , a BSL interpreted performance on Saturday 19 August at 2pm and an Audio Described performance on Saturday 26 August at 2pm.

    Tags:

    MusicalComedyFamily FriendlyChildrenContemporaryBest family shows

