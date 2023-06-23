Interview with SpongeBob's Chrissie Bhima! Jun 23, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Not content with saving Bikini Bottom from an underwater volcanic eruption, the cast of The SpongeBob Musical took to South Bank beach to clean up the other, very real, danger that threaten their characters' homes: pollution. Armed with litter pickers and biodegradable bags Divina De Campo (Plankton), Lewis Cornay (SpongeBob), Chrissie Bhima (Sandy), and company set to work on cleaning up the beach, ensuring that last night’s takeaway packaging and beer-soaked glasses won’t end up becoming a recurring character in their show. When they’re not combating climate change, the cast can be seen performing their fin-tastically madcap musical about a burger-flipping sponge at the Southbank Centre when it opens later this month. The show made a big splash when it premiered the other side of the pond, earning 12 Tony nominations, the most for any musical that year. The UK production of the show has been updated to reflect the British sense of humour and lives post-covid, whilst retaining all the bonkers characters, stuck-in-your-head songs, and hilarious memes that made the Nickelodeon show, and subsequent Broadway production, the much-loved, much-quoted, and joyous production that kids (and big kids) adore. We gave Chrissie Bhima a well-earned break from her cleaning duties, to discuss her role in the musical and why she needs exactly three jellybeans before every show…

Who has the cleanest dressing room?

From the rooms I’ve been in, I’d say the cleanest would be the male-identifying characters.

Who has the messiest dressing room?

Possibly me as I’ve spread everything I have across my dressing room desk! Oops.

What do you think is the secret ingredient that makes KrabbyPatties so delicious?

I have a really bad sweet tooth and love caramel. So I’ll just say that’s what Krabbs puts in them to make them so irresistible!

Everyone loves Krabby Patties, do you have a signature dish?

It’s a simple but easy spaghetti dish, with cooked peppers, spinach tomato, and herb sauce with either sausage or chicken. Sometimes could even work with salmon if you want a creamy cheese sauce to be inside.

Squidward plays the clarinet, and SpongeBob blows bubbles, what do you like to do in your downtime?

I love a long bath with a face mask whilst watching my favourite TV show.

What can we expect from the show, is it a brand-new SpongeBob story?

It brings the characters you love from the show into a story that documents Bikini Bottom if they were in Covid times. Things are relatable, through their choices of hobbies at the time, the way that they react, and their reactions to the government’s choices during the crisis of Mount Humongous destroying their home.

If you could play any other character in the show, who would it be and why?

It would be Squidward because I love a tap musical theatre cheesy number. And it’s a character that’s very opposite from my bubbly self. So, it would be a lot of fun!

Are you more of a SpongeBob or a Squidward in the mornings?

I’m a SpongeBob weirdly enough. But after a night out I’m a Squidward.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

I always have to have at three jelly babies. I love a sugar rush. It gives me all the energy I need to play a kickboxing squirrel!

How do you relax after a show?

If there’s a bath that’s always the best. But having a long glass of water and a treat for myself after the show is always nice too.

SpongeBob and his pet snail Gary are best friends, did you have any unusual pets growing up?

I actually used to have a pet hedgehog who was really close to our stray cat when I was younger.

If you could be cast in any cartoon (past or present) which would it be, and who would you like to play?

If I was a cartoon character (this one’s not really for the kids more adults) I’d probably be Missy from Big Mouth.

Describe the show in 3 words.

Bubbly, Dramatic, Heartwarming

And finally, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

