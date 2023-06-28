8 fun facts about SpongeBob that’ll shiver your timbers Jun 28, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Calling all sea sponge enthusiasts! Come with us on a deep dive into the loveable and nostalgic world of everyone's favourite square-panted sponge, Mr. SpongeBob SquarePants. Since it was first broadcast in 1999 (?!) the SpongeBob franchise has become a global phenomenon and remains to be a slice of gold that plays on naivety to a masterful level. It has since led to SpongeBob to become the defining character of his generation. Nickelodeon's Emmy-winning cartoon has inspired numerous merchandise lines, several movies, and more. SpongeBob has since been adapted into a smash-hit musical, which has won numerous awards and has travelled all across the globe. So grab your Krabby Patties and get ready to have your timbers thoroughly shivered with these fun facts about the iconic SpongeBob TV series and The SpongeBob Musical.

SpongeBob almost had a different name due to copyright issues with a mop (Series Fact)

Believe it or not, SpongeBob was originally going to be called SpongeBoy, however, due to copyright concerns, the name had to be changed. The rumour mill went wild, with some claiming it was because of a mop, a belief that still exists today. In the end, the name was modified to SpongeBob - otherwise, the show's original title would have been "SpongeBoy, Ahoy!". It doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, does it?

Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob, made a surprise appearance in the musical (Series and Musical Fact)

Here's a fun crossover fact that'll tickle your tentacles - Tom Kenny, the voice actor behind SpongeBob in the series, actually made a surprise appearance in The SpongeBob Musical. He voiced a pre-recorded track for the French narrator, adding his own dash of pure SpongeBob magic to the live performance. Talk about an unforgettable collaboration. Tom also went to play the role of Patchy the Pirate in later performances, aye aye kids, it’s true!

The musical's score features songs from legendary musicians (Musical Fact)

When it comes to catchy tunes, The SpongeBob Musical has got you covered. The show features original songs written by a star-studded lineup of musicians. From Panic! at the Disco to Cyndi Lauper and even the legendary David Bowie, the musical's score is a true treasure trove of musical delights.

The musical has songs such as ‘No Control’ by David Bowie, ‘BFF’ by Plain White T’s, When the Going Gets Tough by T.I, (Just a) Simple Sponge by Panic! At the Disco, and ‘Daddy Knows Best’ by Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros. Damn, what a playlist!

SpongeBob welcomed a wave of celebrity guests throughout the series (Series Fact)

Bikini Bottom became a celebrity hotspot with various stars making guest appearances in SpongeBob SquarePants. From LeBron James to David Bowie, Will Ferrell to Tina Fey, and even The Hoff himself, the show attracted some seriously big names. Ernest Borgnine and Tim Conway even became regulars, lending their voices to SpongeBob's favourite superheroes, Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. Talk about making a splash in the celebrity world.

Bikini Bottom was inspired by Stephen Hillenburg's scuba diving adventures! (Series Fact)

Bikini Bottom is so distinct, but have you ever wondered where the imaginative world came from? Well, the creative genius behind SpongeBob, Stephen Hillenburg, drew inspiration from his love for marine biology and his experiences as a scuba diver. He transformed his underwater adventures into a vibrant, laugh-out-loud world. Even SpongeBob's iconic pineapple house was inspired by a real-life photograph of a fruit-shaped abode. It just goes to show that the depths of the ocean hold endless inspiration.

The SpongeBob Musical received critical acclaim (musical fact)

The SpongeBob Musical received tidal waves of acclaim from critics! It received a whopping twelve Tony Award nominations, tying with Mean Girls for the most-nominated production at the 72nd Tony Awards. While it didn't take home the top prize, it's infectious energy and SpongeBob spirit won over the hearts of fans and critics. It's a musical treasure that has become as precious as The Krabby Patty Formula…

Nickelodeon wanted SpongeBob to be a child who goes to school (Series Fact)

Can you imagine SpongeBob with a math book and a backpack? Well, that almost happened. Initially, Nickelodeon wanted to make SpongeBob a child character attending school in order to align with their target audience.

Creator Stephen Hillenburg had a different vision. He saw SpongeBob as an adult with the imagination and innocence of a child, a lovable character who could bring joy to all ages. After some negotiation, SpongeBob became an adult attending boating school, and the rest is underwater history! This leads us to our final fact…

SpongeBob is for adults too (musical and series fact)

While may appear to be a kids' show on the surface, it hides pearls of subtle adult humour that sails right over the heads of its younger audience. From witty wordplay to sly innuendos, the show is packed with adult-friendly jokes - like a secret language that only grown-up fans can decode.

Despite living in a pineapple under the sea, SpongeBob and his friends tackle relatable themes and experiences that resonate with adults. From a crab and his obsession with money to an octopus chasing endless dreams of breaking into the art industry, the characters' quirks and flaws mirror our own, and the absurdities of adult life - reminding us that even in Bikini Bottom, life isn't always smooth sailing.

