London casting announced for The SpongeBob Musical May 26, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Get ready, kids! The SpongeBob Musical is making a ginormous splash in London at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, and some star-studded names are swimming to the stage. In a fin-tastic announcement, it was revealed that the fabulous Divina de Campo will star as the conniving Plankton, Gareth Gates and Tom Read Wilson will also be bringing their star power to the show. Get ready for the underwater adventure of a lifetime - book your tickets for The SpongeBob Musical in London. They’re as precious as the krabby patty formula!

About the cast of The SpongeBob Musical

The sensational Divina De Campo is known for their captivating performances on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. This British drag queen and singer, with a magnificent four-octave range and a high soprano voice, has credits on shows like ITV's The Voice and the BBC's All Together Now. They have also wowed audiences on the theatre stage, including a critically acclaimed portrayal of Mary Sunshine in Chicago and an award-nominated performance as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Tom Read Wilson is known as the receptionist from Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating. A graduate of Rose Bruford College and the Royal Academy of Music, Tom's journey in theatre has taken him from Sleeping Beauty to Alice in Wonderland. He has also embarked on the UK Tour of Cat in the Hat and showcased his talents in Sweet Revenge at Theatre Royal Windsor.

Gareth Gates skyrocketed to fame as the runner-up on Pop Idol back in 2002. He has sold over 5 million records sold worldwide, including five UK number-one singles. His theatre repertoire is equally impressive, having portrayed Marius in both the West End and the 25th Anniversary Tour of Les Misérables. He has also delighted audiences as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Warner in the UK tour of Legally Blonde, and Willard in the UK tour of Footloose.

The SpongeBob Musical cast is completed by Lewis Cornay (he/him) as SpongeBob, Irfan Damani (he/him) as Patrick, Chrissie Bhima (she/her) as Sandy, Richard J Hunt (he/him)as Mr Krabs, Sarah Freer (she/her) as Pearl, Eloise Davies (she/her) as Mrs Puff, Hannah Lowther (she/her) as Karen and Rebecca Lisewski (she/her) as Mayor. They are joined by Sam Beveridge (he/him), Farirayi Garaba (she/her), Jeremiah Olaleye (he/him), Eleanor Turiansky (she/her), Rhys Batten (he/him) and Reece Kerridge (he/him) and Theo Reece (he/him). They are joined by the band Sam Beveridge, Jeremiah Olaleye and Eleanor Turiansky.

About The SpongeBob Musical

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and has conquered Broadway with glee? SpongeBob SquarePants! Take a deep dive into a breathtaking extravaganza that's filled with song, dance, and boundless energy!

When the folks of Bikini Bottom learn of an imminent volcanic eruption that threatens to wipe out their humble abode, SpongeBob and his pals must band together to save their undersea realm! As despair looms and lives hang in the balance, an unexpected hero emerges. Yes, the power of optimism can truly save the day!

This exhilarating new production showcases a cast of irresistible characters, enchanting choreography, and dazzling costumes. It's a shimmering treasure from the depths of the ocean and is the must-see musical of 2023.

The SpongeBob Musical tickets are available now!

This magical deep-sea pearl of a show will have you swimming with delight! The future is bright, the future is bold, and the future belongs to The SpongeBob Musical!