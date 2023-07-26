5 reasons why you should see The SpongeBob Musical Jul 26, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas We all love a bit of SpongeBob SquarePants, whether he's flipping Krabby Patties on stage or on screen! Our humble and high-spirited sponge has taken us on many magical undersea adventures with his wonderful friends. More importantly, SpongeBob continues to show people of all ages the power of optimism and perseverance, and has been doing so since 2000. On a bad day, SpongeBob can cheer us up, and on a good day, he can remind us of why we're happy in the first place. Now, Bikini Bottom's most popular resident is hitting the stage in the West End production of The SpongeBob Musical in a bid to save Bikini Bottom. The production, which is now playing at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, has amassed chum-buckets of critical acclaim since its Broadway debut. So, here are five reasons why you, your family, and your friends should take a deep dive into The SpongeBob Musical!

1. The score is incredible

The score is like that person at the party who has an epic playlist! Experimenting with musical genres, this soundtrack has something for everyone.

From David Bowie to Panic! At the Disco, Cyndi Lauper, and The Plain White T’s, The SpongeBob Musical is scored by iconic pop and rock artists, exploring gospel, hip-hop and indie, to name just a few! Despite being a mishmash of unique styles, the songs themselves come together in a coherent way and the result is a glistening finish that stands apart from anything else out there. A couple of standouts are ‘Bikini Bottom Day’ and ‘(Just a) Simple Sponge.’.

2. It’s a visual feast

The SpongeBob Musical paints a vivid picture of the vibrant and colourful world of Bikini Bottom. Steven Howell’s larger-than-life set design paired with bubbly underwater scenes, makes the musical a visually stimulating experience and one that is consistently fun and easy on the eyes.

There are subtle creative touches to the overall aesthetics that really highlight the shows theme of global warming and climate change, such as the use of discarded items from the sea. Sarah Mercade's costume design allows SpongeBob and his friends to maintain their iconic appearance without the overuse of prosthetic or heavy makeup, and it totally works for the stage.

3. It’s surprisingly deep…

The musical takes note of the cartoon's life lessons and expands on them, it tackles serious issues such as climate change, prejudice, and xenophobia, by utilising the storyline and characters to satirise real-world events and topics.

In this story, a nearby volcano known as Mount Humongous threatens to destroy Bikini Bottom, and its residents msut race against the clock to save their beloved town. As the disaster lies in the wake, the citizens begin to spread lies about each other, marginalise one another and lose the plot due to fear, and this is where the story reaches deeper depths. It reminds us of the power of optimism and inclusion.

4….whilst also giving us the usual SpongeBob antics

The show is a joy from start to finish thanks to the comedic timing, particularly in Lewis Cornay's portrayal of SpongeBob.

We are served with all of the usual SpongeBob realness, we find our helpless but positive Sponge still hoping to become the manager of the Krusty Krab, whilst Plankton is hatching his destructive plans. Sandy is thinking of ways to save the day and Squidward unsurprisingly shows up and delivers a huge show number called ‘I’m Not a Loser’. It’s the usual SpongeBob affair, and we can’t get enough of it.

5. The cast brings the characters to life

When the characters have human shoes, you need big personalities to fill them. Lewis Cornay portrays SpongeBob with the perfect amount of squeaky naivety. Irfam Damani’s charming innocence as Patrick Star does the character justice. Tom Read Wilson and Gareth Gates are fantastic in their roles of the grumpy Squidward (each playing the part on different selected dates), with his extra squiddy leg and Divina de Campo's performance as Plankton is brilliantly cruel, and everything you’d expect from a Divinda de Campo performance.

The SpongeBob Musical tickets are available now!

That’s it Captain! We could talk about The SpongeBob Musical all day, but to believe it, you need to see it! Are you ready to take a swim?