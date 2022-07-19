Tickets for Sister Act at London’s Eventim Apollo on sale now!

Brace yourselves Sisters! The Broadway and UK smash-hit musical Sister Act is coming to London.

This sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Featuring original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted) and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this joyous and hilarious musical is one nostalgia-filled trip you will never forget.

It’s hard to imagine there are people who haven’t seen the hilarious 1992 film or one of the multiple-stage productions that have taken Deloris and her sisters worldwide but let’s recap just in case. Sister Act The Musical, now set in the present day, follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, whose world takes a drastic turn when she is witness to a murder.

Taken into witness protection and disguised as a nun, they’re sure no one will find this songster at a convent… or at least they hope so! Under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris makes an unexpected bond with her sisters through music. Whilst she helps them find their voices, she rediscovers her own. Sister Act is as hilarious as it is heart-warming; a fabulous tribute to the beauty of friendship, sisterhood and music.

Sister Act The Musical London cast

Oh, happy day! The West End cast of Sister Act has been announced and it shines brighter than the Vegas strip! West End powerhouse Beverley Knight will be playing Deloris Van Cartier. A celebrated and award-winning recording artist, Knight has also received Olivier Award nominations for her starring roles in The Drifters Girl and Memphis. Making a habit of keeping an eye on Delores is Mother Superior played by the legendary Jennifer Saunders. Beloved for her roles on smash hit shows French and Saunders and Absolutely Fabulous and her numerous film roles, the actress has appeared on the West End stage in Blithe Spirit and Lady Windermere’s Fan.

This dynamic duo are joined on the stage by The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle as Sister Mary Patrick. The Tony award-nominated actress originated the roles of Norma Valverde in Hands on a Hardbody and Becky in Waitress. She has also appeared in Les Miserables and is set to begin playing the Nurse in Six. The all-star casting continues with television and stage star Lesley Joseph of Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein and Calendar Girls as Sister Mary Lazarus alongside Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe of Carousel, Guys and Dolls, The Ladykillers and Kiss Me, Kate Eddie Souther. Completing the all star principal cast is West End favourite Lizzie Bea of Heathers the Musical and Hairspray as Sister Mary Robert.

The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb, Graham McDuff, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Tanya Edwards, Catherine Millsom, Anne Smith, Emma Ralston, Jermaine Woods, Michael Ward and Caroline Bateson. Further casting for the Eventim Apollo run of Sister Act will be announced in due course.

Sister Act creative team

The creative team is already a complete dazzler, with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Oscar winner Alan Menken, propping this production up high before it has even begun. Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act, The Color Purple) and hugely successful producer Jamie Wilson (On Your Feet!, White Christmas) are producing the reworked musical.

The revamped production featuring original music from the massively acclaimed 8-time Oscar Award-winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors) has songs inspired by Motown with lyrics by Slater. The production has a book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, with additional book material by Cartner Beane.

Additional information about the London creative team of Sister Act will be available in due course, so keep your eyes on our news page!

The London run at Eventim Apollo is now rescheduled to open 19th July 2022, where it will play until 28th August 2022.

tickets for Sister Act The Musical are on sale and this divine musical comedy is bringing incredible stars together in a show that is sure to be the hit of the season. Sister Act at London's Eventim Apollo. all-new production for its limited London run.