    What's closing in London theatres this month (August 2024)

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    School isn’t the only thing out for Summer, as this month we say a fond farewell to some of our favourite London shows! Parting is such sweet sorrow (especially when Shakespeare classics, Richard III and Much Ado About Nothing are packing up their bags) but it’s better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.

    There’s still some time left to catch these shows, so grab your diary and make a date with the award winning revivals, classic comedies and brand-new musicals before they head off into the sunset!

    Standing at the Sky’s Edge (3 August)

    Get the tissues ready! After three critically acclaimed sold-out runs, this emotional gut-punch of a musical is set to close at the Gillian Lyne this month. A love letter to Sheffield, Standing at the Sky’s Edge observes the changing landscape from the city's landmark housing estate, Park Hill, the famous brutalist structure “with its own wikipedia page”

    Spanning three generations, the Park Hill resident’s reminisce on past lives and look towards a brighter future, as they navigate the universal themes of love, loss, and survival. The poignant production has been hailed the ‘most exciting new British musical in years,’ by WhatsOnStage, and is the recipient of the Best New Musical Olivier award, UK Theatre Award for Best Musical Production, and the South Bank Sky Art award.

    Featuring music and lyrics (and show title) by renowned Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley, and a book by award winning playwright Christ Bush. The musical infuses contemporary and classic sounds, reflecting the evolving landscape and spirit of the city of steel. Book your tickets now, we’ll even help you pick the best seat!

    People, Places and Things (10 August)

    Deniese Gough reprises her ‘career defining’ role in Duncan Macmillan’s powerful and intense play on the complexities of addiction and recovery to critical acclaim. 

    An intoxicating drama on the futility of striving for truth and surviving in the modern world. Emma (Gough) is a struggling actress who stumbles through life in blacked out bliss. Now she’s in rehab, and her newfound reality is as painful as it is sobering.

    Following its sold-out run at the National Theatre, the pulse-pounding production transferred to New York via London’s West End. The show picked up extra hand luggage in each of its layovers, winning the Critics Circle Theatre Award and two Oliviers, in addition to six Drama Desk and two WhatsOnStage Award nominations. The latest reincarnation has been just as highly regarded with The Independent stating ‘Denise Gough’s extraordinary performance has only got better.’ If you missed the first stints in the capital, this is your final chance to rectify it! We’ll even help you pick the best seats!

    FANGIRLS (24 August)

    The vibrant and energetic Australian musical already has a legion of fangirls (and boys) itself! Filled with catchy pop songs and sharp dialogue, the hilarious tale of a girl's obsession with boy band singer, Harry, received the Matilda Award for Best Musical or Cabaret and the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Production of a Mainstage Musical. This side of the world, the show has been just as highly praised with critics calling it a ‘concert spectacular.’ 

    The musical tells the story of 14-year-old Edna, a passionate fan of the fictional boy band True Connection, and her obsession with the band's lead singer. Hilariously and poignantly exploring the intensity of teenage fandom (playwright Yve Blake interviewed real life boyband devotees, as well as her own experience as a fangirl to authentically portray Edna and her gang), the show challenges stereotypes about teenage girls and celebrates their agency and enthusiasm. The show had a strict season at the Lyric Hammersmith, but with rave reviews and sensational songs, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this on the West End soon! 

     

     

    Sister Act (31 August)

    Oh, haven’t you heard? Ruth Jones (Mother Superior) and her gaggle of nuns will be leaving the convent this month!

    Adapted from the hilarious 90s film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act follows Deloris Van Cartier, a nightclub singer who witnesses a murder and is placed in protective custody in a convent. Posing as a nun, Deloris brings new life to the convent with her soulful voice, transforming the struggling choir and bringing a fresh sense of community to the nuns, while also trying to stay hidden from the mob. 

    With its blend of humour, heart, and infectious music, critics have been quick to sing the praises of this joyful musical, calling the latest revival ‘a feel good, dazzling musical spectacle.’ A celebration of sisterhood and self-discovery, the show has previously had success on both sides of the Atlantic, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. 

    Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) (31 August)

    Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift will be having a well deserved lie down after carrying a cake across a bustling metropolis (read: revolving stage) for the past four months! Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Kiln Theatre last year, the pair packed up their suitcases and headed to the Criterion Theatre. The mouthwatering musical was due to close there on 14 July, but due to overwhelming audience appetite, the show was extended to 31 August. You’ve already had a whole extra month to catch this brand-new musical, so there’s really no excuse to miss it. 

    Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) tells the unusual yet heartwarming encounter between two strangers who meet in the big apple to carry out a peculiar mission: carrying a cake across New York. The clue is kind of in the name. Through their shared journey, Dougal and Robin reveal their vulnerabilities, hopes, and dreams, ultimately finding connection and friendship in an unexpected place. The play’s quirky premise and heartfelt execution have made it a memorable piece in contemporary theatre, and has been hailed as ‘funny, heartfelt but unsentimental, it’s a charmer’ by the critics. 

    Also closing in London theatre this month

    A View From the Bridge closes at the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 3 August 2024

    Richard III closes at Shakespeare’s Globe on 3 August 2024

    Boys From the Blackstuff closes at the Garrick Theatre on 3 August 2024

    2:22 A Ghost Story closes at the Gielgud Theatre on 4 August 2024

    Brainiac Live! closes at Marylebone Theatre on 4 August 2024

    Mario the Maker Magician closes at Underbelly Boulevard on 4 August 2024

    The Constituent closes at the Old Vic Theatre on 10 August 2024 

    Your Lie in April closes at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 11 August

    Frankie Goes to Bollywood closes at Queen Elizabeth Hall on 18 August 2024

    Oklahoma! in Concert closes at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 20 August 2024  

    Skeleton Crew closes at Donmar Warehouse on 24 August 2024

    Much Ado About Nothing closes at Shakespeare’s Globe on 24 August 2024

    Rough Magic closes at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 24 August 2024

    Frank Skinner - 30 Years of Dirt closes at the Gielgud Theatre on 24 August 2024 

    Amaze closes at the Marylebone Theatre on 24 August 2024

