    Pretty Woman Tickets at the Savoy Theatre, London

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 12+. Those 16 and under must be seated with an adult. Children under 5 years and babes in arms will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 10min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    8 July 2021 - 2 October 2022
    Content
    Suitable for ages 12+. Show contains some moderate sexual references.
    Special notice

    IMPORTANT: What to bring with you to the theatre We hope you enjoy your trip to the theatre, but need to make sure you, our staff and the rest of the audience are safe. Upon arrival, as well as your eTickets, all members of your party over the age of 18 must demonstrate their Covid-19 status to gain entry in ONE of the following ways: · ** Full vaccination** (first and second dose), and with the second dose administered at least 14 days before your visit; or · A negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of your visit; or · Proof of natural immunity (positive PCR test within the last six months, after self-isolation has ended and up to 180 days after taking the test).

    Access
    Audio Description - Sunday 21 Nov 2021 14:30pm Captioned - Sunday 28 Nov 2021 14:30pm

