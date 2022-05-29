Top 5 Pretty Woman songs #StageySoundtrackSunday May 29, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Pretty Woman is a big… HUGE night out in the West End. This musical is adapted from the 1990 Hollywood hit film of the same name starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Pretty Woman has been brought to the stage by original film director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton with an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The beloved romance will have you falling in love all over again with Vivian and Edward. Tickets for Pretty Woman in the West End are now booking until 2 October 2022. The musical has an incredible soundtrack, but we’ve narrowed down to our top 5 for #StageySountrackSunday

5. Something About Her

‘Something About Her’ is performed by Edward after meeting Vivian. It perfectly encapsulates that post meet-cute feeling and as you can imagine from Pretty Woman and Bryan Adams, it is very romantic.

4. Never Give Up On A Dream

‘Never Give Up On A Dream’ really sets the scene of Hollywood, transporting you from the theatre to the “glamorous” Los Angeles. The number is performed by Vivian’s best friend Kit De Luca and Happy Man. As the lyrics entail, “everybody needs a dream”! This song is super fun and upbeat, and a very good ensemble number.

3. Together Forever

‘Together Forever’ is the finale number and is sang by Vivian, Edward, Kit, Happy Man and the company. It symbolises the end of the musical and simultaneously a new beginning for all of the characters.

2. You’re Beautiful

One of the most iconic scenes in Pretty Woman, both film and musical, is when Vivian goes shopping. This song is sung as Edward accompanies Vivian back to Rodeo Drive and is a journey of Edward encouraging her to believe in herself to Vivian feeling more confident.

1. I Can’t Go Back

‘I Can’t Go Back’ is a solo number performed by Vivian and has placed number one on this list because it’s the moment when Vivian realises her worth and is ready to fight for it. Its also a super powerful number that will fill you with fire.