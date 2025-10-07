Top Trumps to release a new Musicals deck
| By Sian McBride
It’s Christmas, my family are dishing out the board games, and, unless every piece of pie in Trivial Pursuit board game is Entertainment - specifically, musical theatre, then I know I may as well skulk back to the buffet table. Because if I stay or go, I’m having a turkey. Imagine my delight then, when I find out that 1. Top Trumps is still going and 2. They’re releasing a Musicals edition of the game!
Making its debut on Amazon on the 20th October, Top Trumps Musicals, celebrates the biggest shows ever to grace the boards.
The deck lets fans pit their favourites against each other across five categories - Debut Year, Tony Awards, Popularity, Number of Performances, and the all-important Top Trumps Rating.
From long-running legends like Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, and MAMMA MIA!, to modern megahits like Hamilton, Wicked, and Hadestown, it’s a full-blown theatrical showdown. Will Hamilton’s record-breaking 11 Tony Awards steal the spotlight, or will Phantom’s incredible 13,900 performances take the win?
But this isn’t just a love letter to the past — it’s a celebration of the now. Recent favourites like MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical step into the spotlight alongside golden age greats like Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music, and Fiddler on the Roof.
Whether you’re Team Sondheim, Team Schwartz, or just love a good show tune, Top Trumps Musicals is a fun celebration of everything that makes the stage sparkle - a perfect reminder of why we all love musical theatre. And a guaranteed win for you at Christmas get-togethers. In your face Uncle David.
Top Trumps Musicals is available from Amazon on 20 October 2025.