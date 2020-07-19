Menu
    Offer Only Fools And Horses Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

    Only Fools And Horses

    Tickets for Only Fools and Horses at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket are now available !

    2634 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    8+

    Child policy
    Children under 8 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    1 October 2021 - 1 October 2022
    Special notice

    Please note the performance of any particular actor cannot be guaranteed.

    The theatre encourages all customers to wear a face covering at all times within the building.

    Only Fools And Horses Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (2634 customer reviews)

    Ty Samuels

    19 July 20

    Fantastic! Loved every minute. Awesome cast, great songs and the audience felt like a part of the show. Would go again in a heartbeat.

    Mr Owen

    24 April 20

    Excellent show, very true to the series, but why is it so expensive?

    Offer Only Fools And Horses Ticket Offer Details

    SAVE UP TO £25.20 ON SELECTED TICKETS Valis Monday - Thursday evening performances 20 April - 2 June 2022 Book by 13 May 2022

    Next Available Performances of Only Fools And Horses

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022

