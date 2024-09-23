Vinnie Jones joins Only Fools and Horses The Musical Sep 23, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride From Wimbledon to Chelsea to Peckham! Former footballer and current hardman, Vinnie Jones, is set to join the cast of the West End smash-hit Only Fools and Horses The Musical, taking on the iconic role of the notorious gangster Danny Driscoll! This may be Vinnie’s first foray into musical theatre, but it won’t be the first time he’ll play a cockney criminal. With stand-out performances in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, the former ‘Crazy Gang’ member has made it something of a specialty! Bringing his signature grit and charisma to the beloved character, Danny, Vinnie is sure to add an extra dose of mischief and danger to Del Boy and Rodney’s escapades.

The show, co-written by comedian Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, son of the original creator John Sullivan, has delighted audiences since its premiere in 2019 at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”; the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans" in their five-star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy”. Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!”. While the Daily Mail urged its readers to “raise a glass of Tittinger to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!”

The Only Fools and Horses TV series, which first aired in 1981, became one of Britain’s most cherished sitcoms, featuring iconic moments, catchphrases, and unforgettable characters. Critically and popularly acclaimed, the series received numerous awards from BAFTA, the NTA, and RTS. It was voted Britain's Best Sitcom in a 2004 BBC poll, and the 2001 and 2002 Christmas specials were two of the most watched television programmes of the decade, with a whopping 21.4m and 16.3m viewers respectively!

The musical version of the TV show features musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up!

While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad (Whitehouse) takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted. Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical tickets are available now!

The record-breaking West End musical comedy heads to London’s Eventim Apollo for a strictly limited Christmas season from 17 December 2024 to 5 January 2025!