Get to know the Only Fools and Horses characters

Potpourri! They’ve only gone and done it. Del Boy and the other Only Fools and Horses characters have made it to the stage, and one day, it might make them millionaires.

The lovable wheeler dealers have escaped the TV screen and fallen into a musical created by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan with the Only Fools and Horses songs composed by Chas Hodges and John Sullivan. The Peckham-based musical follows the hilarious and compressed story of the Trotter brothers and their misfit friends while they navigate get-rich-quick schemes. It hasn’t been on TV for over 20 years, so here’s a refresher on all the Only Fools and Horses characters. Lovely jubbly!

Who are the main Only Fools and Horses characters?

One entrepreneur, one plonker, and their elders. Meet the Trotters, the main Only Fools and Horses characters.

Del Boy

Lovable, ambitious, and a little bit deluded. Del Boy is a market trader from Peckham who’s constantly trying to make it rich. Between selling TVs that have fallen off the back of a van to new-fangled computers, he’ll try it all to make it out of his dishevelled flat. The head of the family, Del Boy lives with his little brother and grandad, taking full responsibility for their well-being and future. With unforgettable one-liners and catchphrases, he’s one of Britain’s most beloved characters and continues to be so on stage.

Rodney

The second in line at Trotters Independent Traders, Rodney is Del Boy’s little brother. Nervous and trying to be responsible, Rodney struggles with Del Boy’s finagling ventures but often gets roped in. But will his brother cause him to ruin his relationship with his soon-to-be wife Cassandra?

Grandad

The family’s elder, Grandad reflects on his life and the little he’s done with it. Living with Del Boy and Rodney, he often mishears them, leading to hilarious consequences.

Uncle Albert

After Grandad passes away, Uncle Albert moves in with the brothers. A bit more spritely and full of his own stories, he’s eager to make the most of the time he has left and joins in where he can.