    Get to know the Only Fools and Horses characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Potpourri! They’ve only gone and done it. Del Boy and the other Only Fools and Horses characters have made it to the stage, and one day, it might make them millionaires.

    The lovable wheeler dealers have escaped the TV screen and fallen into a musical created by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan with the Only Fools and Horses songs composed by Chas Hodges and John Sullivan. The Peckham-based musical follows the hilarious and compressed story of the Trotter brothers and their misfit friends while they navigate get-rich-quick schemes. It hasn’t been on TV for over 20 years, so here’s a refresher on all the Only Fools and Horses characters. Lovely jubbly!

    Who are the main Only Fools and Horses characters?

    One entrepreneur, one plonker, and their elders. Meet the Trotters, the main Only Fools and Horses characters.

    Del Boy

    Lovable, ambitious, and a little bit deluded. Del Boy is a market trader from Peckham who’s constantly trying to make it rich. Between selling TVs that have fallen off the back of a van to new-fangled computers, he’ll try it all to make it out of his dishevelled flat. The head of the family, Del Boy lives with his little brother and grandad, taking full responsibility for their well-being and future. With unforgettable one-liners and catchphrases, he’s one of Britain’s most beloved characters and continues to be so on stage.

    Rodney

    The second in line at Trotters Independent Traders, Rodney is Del Boy’s little brother. Nervous and trying to be responsible, Rodney struggles with Del Boy’s finagling ventures but often gets roped in. But will his brother cause him to ruin his relationship with his soon-to-be wife Cassandra?

    Grandad

    The family’s elder, Grandad reflects on his life and the little he’s done with it. Living with Del Boy and Rodney, he often mishears them, leading to hilarious consequences.

    Uncle Albert

    After Grandad passes away, Uncle Albert moves in with the brothers. A bit more spritely and full of his own stories, he’s eager to make the most of the time he has left and joins in where he can.

     

    Other familiar Only Fools and Horses characters in the show

    Along with the Trotters, we meet love interests, rivals, and pals you know and love from the sitcom.

    Cassandra

    Rodney’s fiancé represents everything he wants and dreams of. She’s quiet, kind, and well put together. The ambitious bank worker offers Rodney stability, but will the chaos of the Trotters put a stop to their engagement or even Cassandra’s normal lifestyle?

    Raquel

    Looking for love, Del Boy signs up for a dating agency and meets Raquel. Confident, beautiful and a right sort, Del quickly falls for her. But can she put up with his scheming and lies?

    Boycie

    Friend or foe? Boycie is an untrustworthy second-hand car dealer and provides friendly competition with Del Boy. Seemingly successful, the selfish and boastful Boycie dresses like a yuppy and plans to have a family with his wife Marlene.

    Marlene

    Boycie’s wife and the picture of 1980s fashion, Marlene grounds her husband and provides additional tension between him and Del Boy. Despite rumours of flirting and her previous relationships with Boycie’s friends, the couple love each other and dedicate their lives to having a baby.

    Trigger

    Slow-witted and kind, Trigger is a good friend to the Trotters. Taking on the village idiot role, Trigger calls Rodney Dave and provides a lot of slapstick comedy.

    Denzil

    Denzil is a lorry driver and often falls victim to Del Boy’s schemes. Unable to say no to the likeable cockney and his irresistible business propositions, Denzil often ends up in trouble with his wife.

    Where to see Only Fools and Horses the Musical

    Though its West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket has ended, you can still see Only Fools and Horses the Musical! It’s currently on Tour in the UK with stops at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo and Bromley’s Churchill Theatre later in 2024.

    By Carly Clements-Yu

