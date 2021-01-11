Menu
    Mean Girls Tickets at the Venue To Be Confirmed, London

    Mean Girls

    Get in loser, we're going to the West End, London. Mean Girls the Musical is set to make its London premiere next year!

    Important information

    Running time
    2 hours, 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    To be confirmed.

    Mean Girls news

    Mean Girls will not return to the Broadway stage after coronavirus 11/1/2021, 11.15am
    Mean Girls musical to transfer to West End in 2021 and be adapted into a film 24/1/2020, 10.50am
    #WestEndWishList Mean Girls 9/1/2019, 10.49am
    Making 'fetch' happen: Mean Girls producer hints at West End transfer 9/4/2018, 5.12pm

