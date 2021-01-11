Mean Girls London, transfer to be confirmed

Is it still the same Mean Girls we know and love?

The 2004 hit film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams is still in the god tier of teen films 15 years later. The film remains just as popular as Queen Bee Regina George at North Shore High, but it's undoubtedly dated. This musical adaptation features the same characters and story we know and love, but with a modern twist as it has been updated to fit in with the trends of today. Teens back in the early noughties were mean but, in this generation, smartphones, social media and teens go hand in hand, which only amplifies the need to be grool at all times. Whilst the production is guaranteed to fit in with the social media era, it has in turn taken away some of the most popular quotes, because it’s commonly accepted today that “slut-shaming” isn’t fetch at all!

The story still follows Cady Heron (a role made famous by Lindsay Lohan), who moves from the Savanna to the Suburbs and learns that teenage girls are wilder and more vicious than the animals seen on an African safari. This new girl in school manages to rise to the top of the popularity pecking order with a plan to take down the leader of the pack, Regina. Girl World isn’t going to be conquered so easily though, as the ruthless Regina is ready to sting anyone who comes for her throne.

Mean Girls: Plastics and Creatives

The book of the hit musical came from actor, writer and producer Tina Fey, whose first screenplay happened to be the 2004 Mean Girls film. You may remember her as being a pusher in the role of Cady’s math teacher, Ms Norbury. But outside of Mean Girls, she's known for her award-winning series 30 Rock and for co-creating the popular Netflix series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The show's music came from the award-winning composer, Jeff Richmond, who worked on 30 Rock, with his wife, Tina Fey, as both a composer and executive producer. Lyrics come from Nell Benjamin (Broadway: Legally Blonde) who, along with Richmond, brings us such shady new songs as ‘Meet the Plastics’, ‘Where Do You Belong?’, and ‘Revenge Party’.

Casey Nicholaw is behind the musical's direction and choreography and he is acclaimed in both fields. His most successful Broadway credits include Disney’s Aladdin and The Book of Mormon, and he is also known in the West End for the hit Dreamgirls musical, which previously ran at the Savoy Theatre.

