Meet the Mean Girls characters

The hit new musical, Mean Girls painted the West End pink when it made its Broadway transfer to the Savoy in 2024. Based on the iconic 2000s film, that captured the essence of high school drama with humour and wit. The story revolves around Cady Heron, a teenager who transitions from being home-schooled in Africa to navigating the complexities of high school. As Cady embarks on her journey from one kind of safari to another, she encounters a variety of characters and cliques, Complete with a catchy soundtrack, fetch costumes and the beloved characters we know and hate. Meet the characters below.

Who are the Mean Girls Characters?

The show brings to life the iconic characters from the film including the infamous Plastics, along with the iconic duo, Janis and Damian, who help Cady navigate the treacherous waters of high school hierarchy. The show captures the most memorable moments of the film and offers audiences a nostalgic yet fresh perspective on these beloved characters.

The Plastics

Regina George

Regina George, the quintessential Queen Bee, reigns at the top of the hierarchy at North Shore High School. She’s cunning and manipulative and uses her smart wit throughout the show to get what she wants. Her influence in the school, means classmates both fear and admire her and constantly look to seek her approval. As Cady starts disrupting the politics of the high school hierarchy, Regina's power is put to the test.

Gretchen Wieners

Gretchen Wieners is known for her gossip-prone and superficial tendencies. As a member of the Plastics, Gretchen navigates a challenging relationship with Regina George, the group's queen bee. Despite Regina's mistreatment, Gretchen remains fiercely loyal. She often feels overshadowed by Regina, leading to her jealousy and constant need for approval.

Karen Smith

Karen stands out as the most endearing member of the Plastics. Her naivety and innocence often lead to comedic moments, such as her iconic line, "I'm a mouse, duh." Despite not being the sharpest, Karen’s genuine kindness and good heart help her distinguish the difference between right and wrong, even if she is occasionally influenced by the other Plastics.

The Fish out of Water

Cady Heron

Cady Heron, the naive new girl at North Shore High School, must navigate High School Life for the first time. She is initially taken under the wing of her fellow classmates Janis and Damien, embarking on a mission to infiltrate the Plastics. However, she quickly gets entangled in the chaos of high school life, losing sight of her true self. Cady must learn the hard lesson of staying true to your values, and the importance of genuine friendships.