MAMMA MIA! Celebrates its 10,000 performance

Last night (17 July 2024) MAMMA MIA! became only the fourth musical (and fifth production) in West Ends history to reach 10,000 performances. It is now just 14 performances away from surpassing Blood Brothers record of 10,013 shows, which was set way back in 1988. When it does this, it will become the third longest running musical in theatreland!

Amazingly, this isn’t the first milestone the super trouper musical has set this year. On the 6th April, just one day after the 50th anniversary of ABBAs iconic eurovision performance, MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th birthday, and became only the third musical in the capital to reach a quarter of a century.

The Journey to 10,000

From its very first performance at the Prince Edward Theatre in 1999 (where it subsequently broke all of the theatre's box office records), MAMMA MIA! captured the hearts of audiences with its infectious energy and heartwarming story. It wasn't long before the show expanded beyond the West End, embarking on an international journey that took it to Broadway and stages around the world. The musical has been translated into multiple languages and performed in over 60 countries, from Australia to South Africa, Japan to Brazil.

One of the key factors behind the show’s longevity is its multi-generational appeal. The music of ABBA transcends age, bringing together fans who have grown up with their hits and new generations discovering their timeless charm. The show's themes of love, family, and self-discovery resonate universally, making it a beloved experience for people from all walks of life.