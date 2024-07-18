MAMMA MIA! Celebrates its 10,000 performance
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Last night (17 July 2024) MAMMA MIA! became only the fourth musical (and fifth production) in West Ends history to reach 10,000 performances. It is now just 14 performances away from surpassing Blood Brothers record of 10,013 shows, which was set way back in 1988. When it does this, it will become the third longest running musical in theatreland!
Amazingly, this isn’t the first milestone the super trouper musical has set this year. On the 6th April, just one day after the 50th anniversary of ABBAs iconic eurovision performance, MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th birthday, and became only the third musical in the capital to reach a quarter of a century.
The Journey to 10,000
From its very first performance at the Prince Edward Theatre in 1999 (where it subsequently broke all of the theatre's box office records), MAMMA MIA! captured the hearts of audiences with its infectious energy and heartwarming story. It wasn't long before the show expanded beyond the West End, embarking on an international journey that took it to Broadway and stages around the world. The musical has been translated into multiple languages and performed in over 60 countries, from Australia to South Africa, Japan to Brazil.
One of the key factors behind the show’s longevity is its multi-generational appeal. The music of ABBA transcends age, bringing together fans who have grown up with their hits and new generations discovering their timeless charm. The show's themes of love, family, and self-discovery resonate universally, making it a beloved experience for people from all walks of life.
The Legacy of MAMMA MIA!
The success of MAMMA MIA! extends beyond the stage. The musical inspired a hit film adaptation in 2008, starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Amanda Seyfried, which introduced the story to an even wider audience. The film's success led to a sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in 2018, further cementing the show’s place in popular culture. Earlier this year, Meryl Streep delighted fans when she let slip that there may be a third MAMMA MIA! film in the works.
On the smaller screen, ITV launched MAMMA MIA I Have A Dream! in 2023. The stagey series followed 14 West End wannabes as they competed to land the iconic roles of Sophie and Sky. The show was a huge success, and went on to receive a nomination in the “Bruce Forsyth Best Entertainment” category at the National Television Awards.
At the core of MAMMA MIA!’s enduring appeal is its ability to evoke pure joy. The infectious music of ABBA, combined with a heartwarming and feel-good story of platonic, family and romantic relationships, creates an experience that leaves audiences feeling uplifted and inspired. This magical combination is why, even after 10,000 performances, the show continues to draw in audiences night after night. Here’s to 10,000 more!
The Current Cast of MAMMA MIA!
The West End production is led by ITV’s I Have A Dream winners, Stevie Doc (Sophie) and Tobias Turley (Sky). They are joined by West End legend Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Haydn Oakley as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Jessie Odeleye as Ali, Olivia Brookes as Lisa, Chay Wills as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla as Pepper, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances.
Completing the company are Aaron Archer, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, John-Paul Birss, Daniel J Brian, Sinéad Courtney, Izzy Cross, Ellis Dackombe, Lauren Dawes, Léa Desjacques, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Jennie Jacobs, Luke Jasztal, Nicole Lupino, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Bradley Perret, Jacob Ritzema and Ella Tweed.
The MAMMA MIA! Creatives
Putting the Bs into ABBA, Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, provide the music & lyrics, whilst Phyllida Lloyd directs Catherine Johnson’s book. MAMMA MIA! is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast and the production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements is by Martin Koch.
