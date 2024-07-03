Menu
    A Definitive Guide to the MAMMA MIA! Songs

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas

    With plenty of sunshine (even on a dreary London day), ABBA music, and a feel-good story, there’s plenty to love about MAMMA MIA! Be transported to a Greek island paradise for the ultimate musical theatre getaway, packed with stories of love, friendship and self-discovery. There’s over 20 ABBA songs in the MAMMA MIA! musical, with favourites like 'I Have a Dream' and 'The Winner Takes it All', as well as lesser-known tunes, such as 'Under Attack' and 'One of Us'.

    The wild and sunny delights of Mamma Mia! Continue to wow audiences at the Novello Theatre, with thousands of audience members having the time of their lives every week. Whether you’re a Mamma Mia! songs fan or someone who doesn’t know their 'Waterloo' from their 'Voulez-Vous', discover all the ABBA songs in Mamma Mia!

    The most famous MAMMA MIA! Songs

    Even if you don’t know anything about the Mamma Mia! storyline, you’ll probably know some of the songs off by heart already. That’s thanks to ABBA being one of the biggest bands of all time. After the Swedish superstars won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, they took on the world. And with not one, but three London shows featuring their songs, including ABBA Voyage and MAMMA MIA! The Party, there’s plenty to dance and cheer about. Discover the most famous MAMMA MIA! songs in the ABBA musical and follow the story along. 

    MAMMA MIA! Act One Songs

    Honey, Honey

    'Honey, Honey' kicks off MAMMA MIA! and sees Sophie recount childhood stories of her mother, Donna, to her friends Lisa and Ali. In this song, Sophie discovers the intrigue around her father’s identity. Who could it be: Sam, Harry, or Bill? 

    Money, Money, Money

    When ABBA released 'Money, Money, Money' in 1976, it was all about a woman who works hard but struggles to keep her finances in order. When used in the MAMMA MIA! musical, it’s a similar story. Meet Donna, Sophie’s mother. She’s struggling to renovate her hotel and wishes for financial fortunes. 

    Thank You for the Music

    In 'Thank You for the Music', Sophie and her three dads — Sam, Bill, and Harry — reflect on how they’re back together again. After a lifetime spent apart, Sophie begins to discover what her three potential dads are like. Can Sophie pick apart history to discover her paternal truth, once and for all?

    Mamma Mia!

    Everybody knows 'Mamma Mia!', it’s the name of the show after all. In this song, Donna sees her ex-lovers on the Greek island and reflects on her past relationships. As soon as the chords strike up for this song, you’ll be dancing around in your seat.

    Chiquitita

    Donna’s friends, Rosie and Tanya, have a tough task. How can they cheer Donna up when she sees not one, but three of her past flames? To try and crack a smile, they sing 'Chiquitita'. After all, the Dynamos are back together, so it’s a time for celebration. Get ready for the flares!

    Dancing Queen

    Chiquitita didn’t quite work at getting Donna to laugh, but maybe “Dancing Queen” will? Tanya and Rosie try to convince Donna that she can still be the woman she once was. And remember, without ABBA, we wouldn’t be able to dance, jive, and have the time of our lives.

    Lay All Your Love on Me

    In Lay All Your Love on Me, audiences meet our happy couple, Sophie and Sky, for the first time. The pair share their feelings towards one another in this romantic duet, but Sophie’s concerned that Sky will treat her differently now her fathers are with her. Can Sky convince Sophie that she is the one?

    Super Trouper

    What better way to remember time gone by than with a Donna and the Dynamos reunion? See Donna, Rosie, and Tanya perform 'Super Trouper' for their little super trouper Sophie. They can’t believe she’s all grown up. And watch out for the outfits - you’ll never see bell bottoms and platform heels like them.

    Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

    The MAMMA MIA! hen party doesn’t stay male-free for long. Sophie’s trio of fathers accidentally stumble on all the fun, but they’re not shooed away. Oh no. If they’re on the island and they’re in the room, they’re in the party. 

    The Name of the Game

    Sophie asks her father Bill to walk her down the aisle. Bill wants to check with Donna. Sophie tells Bill to keep quiet and Bill agrees. That’s the name of the game! The Stevie Wonder-inspired track was released in 1977 as the first single on their fifth album, ABBA: The Album.

    Voulez-Vous

    Act One of the MAMMA MIA! musical ends with this rousing number. Whether you’re sitting up close in the stalls of the Novello Theatre, or you’re on the back row of the upper circle, you’ll be dragged into the action. There’s plenty of family confusion as everyone asks 'Voulez-Vous?' In the end, Sophie runs away from the party. But where does she go? You’ll have to come back for Act Two to find out. 

    MAMMA MIA! Act 2 Songs

    Under Attack

    In this section, Sophie worries all three of her fathers will walk her down the aisle together. But who is her real father? Make sure to see the London stage show to hear 'Under Attack', as it’s in the musical but cut from the MAMMA MIA! film.

    One of Us

    Sophie and Donna are a normal mother and daughter - they don’t always see eye to eye. But how can Donna help her daughter see the right thing to do? And who can help Donna? Sam, one of the three fathers, tries to console his ex-partner. 

    SOS

    At this point in the MAMMA MIA! show, everyone is crying for help. Will the wedding happen? Will Sophie find her dad? Will friendships stand the test of time? Sam and Donna wish they could rewind time and go back to the beginning of 'SOS'. 

    Does Your Mother Know

    A bit of much-needed light relief with this song. While at the beach, Donna’s friend Tanya is hit on by one of the beach resort employees, Pepper. Although Pepper tries his hardest, Tanya teaches Pepper a lesson in love - or how to be rejected in love - that he’ll never forget.

    Knowing Me, Knowing You

    When Sky realises all three of Sophie’s potential dads are coming to the marriage, he’s worried the wedding is happening to make Sophie feel happy, rather than for their love. At the same time, Sophie is inconsolable. Sam returns to pick up the pieces and helps Sophie by singing 'Knowing Me, Knowing You' to calm his potential child down. 

    Our Last Summer

    Reminisce with Donna and her ex-lover Harry in 'Our Last Summer'. They’re thinking about their crazy, passionate teenage years where they did everything together. It’s a similar feel to the original ABBA track, where writer Bjorn Ulvaeus took inspiration from his teenage romance in Paris.

    Slipping Through My Fingers

    We all know how it feels when somebody grows up, and becomes an adult. Imagine Donna seeing her child get married on the island hotel she’s built from scratch. As Donna reflects on Sophie’s life, she sings 'Slipping Through My Fingers.' Although the pair can’t get time back, they can continue to create new memories.

    The Winner Takes It All

    Lost love finally gets a chance to shine in 'The Winner Takes it All.' Donna can’t believe she’s put her daughter in a situation where she had to find her three fathers. But, Donna still loves Sam, and can’t help thinking about what may have been. Pack your tissues for when you hear 'The Winner Takes it All' live. It’s a tearjerker!

    Take a Chance on Me

    It’s not just Donna that’s fallen in love once more during the wedding. The Dynamos strike up relationships with Donna’s former lovers. Rosie urges Bill to be her life partner, singing 'Take a Chance on Me.' Watch the pair waltz off and find togetherness.

    I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do

    MAMMA MIA! Do weddings happen, but it’s not who you might expect… Even if Sophie and Sky decide to travel the world, Sam and Donna walk down the aisle to this happy-go-lucky wedding song. Congratulations to the bride!

    I Have a Dream

    Sophie and Sky go off to travel the world together and pursue their wildest fantasies to “I Have a Dream” at the end of Mamma Mia! Hopeful lyrics and a wilting melody tie up the Mamma Mia! World with a neat bow, and will have audiences reflecting on their hopes and dreams.

    Waterloo

    Talk about saving the best for last! The 1974 ABBA Eurovision song “Waterloo” rounds off Mamma Mia! on stage. It’s a real dance party, so get ready to sing, clap, and have the time of your life. 

    How many ABBA songs are in MAMMA MIA! 

    There are 23 ABBA songs used in the MAMMA MIA! musical, with a few repeated throughout the show as reprises. Listen out for the MAMMA MIA! megamix at the end of the show. Everyone will be dancing in the aisles.

    Does MAMMA MIA! use all ABBA songs?

    Yes, every song in the MAMMA MIA! musical was first recorded and popularised by the Swedish band, ABBA. The majority of the songs came out from 1974 to 1982, so it’s a feel-good nostalgic musical that’ll have you toe-tapping and humming all the well-known melodies.

    Is the MAMMA MIA! musical worth seeing? 

    The MAMMA MIA! musical is worth seeing if you’re a fan of ABBA, you want to see a classic West End show, or you just want a feel-good evening at the theatre. A real crowd-pleaser, everyone will enjoy its universal messages of love, hope, and acceptance.

    Book MAMMA MIA! tickets today!

    Reading about all the fantastic songs is one thing, but hearing them live is something else entirely. Don’t know where to sit? We can help you choose the best seats in the house.

