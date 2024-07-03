A Definitive Guide to the MAMMA MIA! Songs

With plenty of sunshine (even on a dreary London day), ABBA music, and a feel-good story, there’s plenty to love about MAMMA MIA! Be transported to a Greek island paradise for the ultimate musical theatre getaway, packed with stories of love, friendship and self-discovery. There’s over 20 ABBA songs in the MAMMA MIA! musical, with favourites like 'I Have a Dream' and 'The Winner Takes it All', as well as lesser-known tunes, such as 'Under Attack' and 'One of Us'.

The wild and sunny delights of Mamma Mia! Continue to wow audiences at the Novello Theatre, with thousands of audience members having the time of their lives every week. Whether you’re a Mamma Mia! songs fan or someone who doesn’t know their 'Waterloo' from their 'Voulez-Vous', discover all the ABBA songs in Mamma Mia!

The most famous MAMMA MIA! Songs

Even if you don’t know anything about the Mamma Mia! storyline, you’ll probably know some of the songs off by heart already. That’s thanks to ABBA being one of the biggest bands of all time. After the Swedish superstars won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, they took on the world. And with not one, but three London shows featuring their songs, including ABBA Voyage and MAMMA MIA! The Party, there’s plenty to dance and cheer about. Discover the most famous MAMMA MIA! songs in the ABBA musical and follow the story along.

MAMMA MIA! Act One Songs

Honey, Honey

'Honey, Honey' kicks off MAMMA MIA! and sees Sophie recount childhood stories of her mother, Donna, to her friends Lisa and Ali. In this song, Sophie discovers the intrigue around her father’s identity. Who could it be: Sam, Harry, or Bill?

Money, Money, Money

When ABBA released 'Money, Money, Money' in 1976, it was all about a woman who works hard but struggles to keep her finances in order. When used in the MAMMA MIA! musical, it’s a similar story. Meet Donna, Sophie’s mother. She’s struggling to renovate her hotel and wishes for financial fortunes.

Thank You for the Music

In 'Thank You for the Music', Sophie and her three dads — Sam, Bill, and Harry — reflect on how they’re back together again. After a lifetime spent apart, Sophie begins to discover what her three potential dads are like. Can Sophie pick apart history to discover her paternal truth, once and for all?

Mamma Mia!

Everybody knows 'Mamma Mia!', it’s the name of the show after all. In this song, Donna sees her ex-lovers on the Greek island and reflects on her past relationships. As soon as the chords strike up for this song, you’ll be dancing around in your seat.

Chiquitita

Donna’s friends, Rosie and Tanya, have a tough task. How can they cheer Donna up when she sees not one, but three of her past flames? To try and crack a smile, they sing 'Chiquitita'. After all, the Dynamos are back together, so it’s a time for celebration. Get ready for the flares!

Dancing Queen

Chiquitita didn’t quite work at getting Donna to laugh, but maybe “Dancing Queen” will? Tanya and Rosie try to convince Donna that she can still be the woman she once was. And remember, without ABBA, we wouldn’t be able to dance, jive, and have the time of our lives.

Lay All Your Love on Me

In Lay All Your Love on Me, audiences meet our happy couple, Sophie and Sky, for the first time. The pair share their feelings towards one another in this romantic duet, but Sophie’s concerned that Sky will treat her differently now her fathers are with her. Can Sky convince Sophie that she is the one?

Super Trouper

What better way to remember time gone by than with a Donna and the Dynamos reunion? See Donna, Rosie, and Tanya perform 'Super Trouper' for their little super trouper Sophie. They can’t believe she’s all grown up. And watch out for the outfits - you’ll never see bell bottoms and platform heels like them.

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

The MAMMA MIA! hen party doesn’t stay male-free for long. Sophie’s trio of fathers accidentally stumble on all the fun, but they’re not shooed away. Oh no. If they’re on the island and they’re in the room, they’re in the party.

The Name of the Game

Sophie asks her father Bill to walk her down the aisle. Bill wants to check with Donna. Sophie tells Bill to keep quiet and Bill agrees. That’s the name of the game! The Stevie Wonder-inspired track was released in 1977 as the first single on their fifth album, ABBA: The Album.

Voulez-Vous

Act One of the MAMMA MIA! musical ends with this rousing number. Whether you’re sitting up close in the stalls of the Novello Theatre, or you’re on the back row of the upper circle, you’ll be dragged into the action. There’s plenty of family confusion as everyone asks 'Voulez-Vous?' In the end, Sophie runs away from the party. But where does she go? You’ll have to come back for Act Two to find out.