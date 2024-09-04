MAMMA MIA! announce new cast and West End extension

We’re not the only ones marking a quarter of a century this year, MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th birthday on 6 April 2024, making it only the third musical to reach their silver anniversary in the history of the West End! It is now the third longest running West End musical of all time, and it shows now signs of slowing down! The much-loved musical will be extending its run to 27 September 2025, with brand new cast members joining them from 7 October 2024!

The London cast will continue to star West End legend Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Christopher Dickins as Harry and Stephen Beckett as Bill, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances. Luke Jasztal moves from Ensemble to play the role of Sam.

From 7 October 2024 they will be joined by Izi Maxwell (Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical UK & International Tour) in her West End debut as Sophie, Ben Irish (Jersey Boys) as Sky, Harriet Samuels (Frozen the Musical) as Ali, Zaynah Ahmed (Hex) as Lisa, Jamie Landmann (Starlight Express in Germany) makes his West End debut as Eddie and Thomas Walton (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) who also makes his West End debut as Pepper.

Also continuing in the cast are Matthew Barrow, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy and Ella Tweed. They will be joined by Mia Anthony Coffield, Franky Attard, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Timmy Driscoll, Andrew Gallo, Lauren Hall, Genevieve Jameson, Emma Odell, Tom Parsons, Adam Scotland, Jonah Sercombe and Maisie Waller.