    MAMMA MIA! announce new cast and West End extension

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    We’re not the only ones marking a quarter of a century this year, MAMMA MIA! celebrated its 25th birthday on 6 April 2024, making it only the third musical to reach their silver anniversary in the history of the West End! It is now the third longest running West End musical of all time, and it shows now signs of slowing down! The much-loved musical will be extending its run to 27 September 2025, with brand new cast members joining them from 7 October 2024! 

    The London cast will continue to star West End legend Mazz Murray as Donna, Kate Graham as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook as Rosie, Christopher Dickins as Harry and Stephen Beckett as Bill, with Natalie Langston playing Donna at certain performances. Luke Jasztal moves from Ensemble to play the role of Sam. 

    From 7 October 2024 they will be joined by Izi Maxwell (Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard in SIX the Musical UK & International Tour) in her West End debut as Sophie, Ben Irish (Jersey Boys) as Sky, Harriet Samuels (Frozen the Musical) as Ali, Zaynah Ahmed (Hex) as Lisa, Jamie Landmann (Starlight Express in Germany) makes his West End debut as Eddie and Thomas Walton (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) who also makes his West End debut as Pepper.

    Also continuing in the cast are Matthew Barrow, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Ivey, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy and Ella Tweed. They will be joined by Mia Anthony Coffield, Franky Attard, Jack Bromage, Maddy Cameron, Dennis Cousins, Timmy Driscoll, Andrew Gallo, Lauren Hall, Genevieve Jameson, Emma Odell, Tom Parsons, Adam Scotland, Jonah Sercombe and Maisie Waller.

    MAMMA MIA! announce new cast and West End extension

     

    Since premiering in London’s West End in 1999, the exhilarating smash-hit has become a global phenomenon, with a staggering 70 million people having seen it worldwide.

    The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll, all unfolding to the magic of ABBA’s timeless pop masterpieces, has been seen in over 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than £4.5 billion at the box office and turned into two record-breaking movies – MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

    MAMMA MIA! originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 10 million people, played over 9,500 performances and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes and in February set a new record for the highest ever weekly gross in the musical’s London history.

