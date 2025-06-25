Hercules review: Stars are born at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Stars are born at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane! Yes, Disney’s newest (and oldest) musical has been MMDCXXII years in the making, but it’s more than worth the wait - and that’s the gospel truth.

Playing in the aptly collumed auditorium, the cheeky greeky musical tells the story of Hercules. The demi-god with a hot bod and some seriously demanding parents. The musical has kept the heart and humour from the animated feature, while adding fresh life into the story (the opposite of Hades’ magical scissors then).

There’s plenty of sass - our first encounter with the Muses has them playfully inform us that they “don’t just serve back” they “serve backstory,” and some seriously silly lines - “my classmates laughed at me when I grew an extra foot - I had it removed, but still…”. The two hour show is packed with one-liners that are as strong as Hercules’ fists, and just as punchy too.

Hercules (Luke Brady) brings the house down, literally. During “Today's Gonna Be My Day” - one of the new songs written by composer Alan Menken and lyrist David Zippel (the musical minds behind the animated film) - Hercules destroys half the village; pots are smashed, statues topple over, and roofs are in danger of caving in. It’s a brilliant bit of slapstick and utilises the practical set designed by Dane Laffrey, which has plenty of fun hidden features.