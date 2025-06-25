Hercules review: Stars are born at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
Stars are born at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane! Yes, Disney’s newest (and oldest) musical has been MMDCXXII years in the making, but it’s more than worth the wait - and that’s the gospel truth.
Playing in the aptly collumed auditorium, the cheeky greeky musical tells the story of Hercules. The demi-god with a hot bod and some seriously demanding parents. The musical has kept the heart and humour from the animated feature, while adding fresh life into the story (the opposite of Hades’ magical scissors then).
There’s plenty of sass - our first encounter with the Muses has them playfully inform us that they “don’t just serve back” they “serve backstory,” and some seriously silly lines - “my classmates laughed at me when I grew an extra foot - I had it removed, but still…”. The two hour show is packed with one-liners that are as strong as Hercules’ fists, and just as punchy too.
Hercules (Luke Brady) brings the house down, literally. During “Today's Gonna Be My Day” - one of the new songs written by composer Alan Menken and lyrist David Zippel (the musical minds behind the animated film) - Hercules destroys half the village; pots are smashed, statues topple over, and roofs are in danger of caving in. It’s a brilliant bit of slapstick and utilises the practical set designed by Dane Laffrey, which has plenty of fun hidden features.
Simple and effective use of lights, cloth work and puppets transform the stage into the underworld, where villain Hades (Stephen Carlile) rules. He’s never terrifying, children won’t be having nightmares afterwards, but his wit is cut-throat. He’s a baddie you love to hate, and he absolutely revels in it.
Meg (Mae Ann Jorolan) is quick-witted and every inch the deadpan damsel that fans adore, whereas Hades henchmen, Bob (Craig Gallivan) and Charles (Lee Zarrett), are a double act you’d die to meet irl (literally).
The Muses (Candace Furbert, Sharlene Hector, Brianna Ogunbawo, Malinda Parris and Robyn Rose-Li) are a real highlight. You’ve probably seen their incredible performances on The Royal Variety Performance, Britain's Got Talent, The Big Night of Musicals and more, but seeing the group of gospel singers live is something else entirely. Just like the 90s feature, the chorus narrate the tale, and every time they appear they light up the stage - and the audience's faces. Entering on plinths they are literally put on a pedestal, and are more than worthy of it. They exude confidence, charisma and cheeky charm. Appearing as backing singers when they are not taking centre stage, they are the characters cheerleaders (literally donning the outfit when Meg has a moment of self-doubt)
There were high expectations when Disney announced Hercules’ West End run. And they went (beyond) the distance to meet them.
Disney’s Hercules plays at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 28 March 2026.