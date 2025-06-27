Menu
    Hades Reviews London Landmarks

    Posted on | By Hades

    London, beware. Hades has arrived – and he’s reviewing our landmarks, one fiery judgment at a time. Check out his Flame Ratings below.

    Piccadilly Circus – An acceptable blaze. Bit commercial. 4/5 🔥
    All those flashing lights? Please. I’ve been illuminating the underworld for centuries. Still, mild chaos and lost souls? Not bad.

    The Shard – Looks like a cursed crystal. Big fan. 5/5 🔥
    This jagged monstrosity looks like it was designed by a vengeful sorcerer. I love it. Would absolutely install one in the Underworld.

    Big Ben – Tick tick boom. I set it 6 hours behind for fun. 3/5 🔥
    Nothing says power like controlling time. I turned it six hours behind just to mess with commuters. Iconic.

    The Tower of London – So many ghosts, so little time. 5/5 🔥
    Ah, the ghosts! Centuries of betrayal, beheadings, bad decisions. A spiritual paradise. I felt right at home.

    The London Eye – Too slow. Turned it into a fireball. 2/5 🔥
    Waited forty minutes for a spin that felt like watching lava harden. Tempted to flick it round like a spinning top in retaliation.

    Camden Market – Chaos. Screaming. Delicious. 4.5/5 🔥
    This place is my aesthetic. Screaming, smoke, questionable food stalls. I handed out flaming falafel and no one blinked.

    The Natural History Museum – Bones. My vibe. 5/5 🔥
    So many bones! I reanimated the dinosaur skeletons for a little run around. Security was unimpressed. Moi? Delighted.

    Buckingham Palace – Stately. Overrated. Needs more lava. 1/5 🔥
    Fancy, but it could really use some lava features. I made the fountains bubble ominously just for fun.

    St Paul’s Cathedral – Echoes nicely when I scream into the void. 4/5 🔥
    Beautiful dome. Very tasteful.

    Hyde Park – Too green. Fixed it. 2.5/5 🔥
    Too much grass, not enough brimstone. I scorched a summoning circle and had a picnic. Pedalos reminded me of rowing across the River Styx. Ah, homesickness is real.

    Oxford Street – Peak mortal suffering. A strong 5/5 🔥
    A thousand stressed shoppers in one place? Delicious suffering. I fed the flames of consumer chaos.

    Theatre Royal Drury Lane – Now this is real estate. Haunted AND historic, 6/5 🔥
    This place gets me. A haunted structure whith fabulous pillars and a massive underbelly, perfect for storing souls and show tunes. Also, I hear there’s a decent musical playing.

    Other West End shows – Frankly? Overrated. 3/5 🔥
    Mortals doing jazz hands. Ugh, please! Except Disney's The Lion King, which has flair, treachery, drama, and actual royalty. Will be sending flowers to Uncle Scar’s dressing room.

    Hades
    By Hades

    Underworld CEO. Chaos connoisseur. Occasionally in London for vibes.

