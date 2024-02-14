Hadestown London Tickets

Combining elements of Greek mythology intertwined with a folk and blues-inspired score, Hadestown explores the complex love story of Orpheus and Eurydice in a post-apocalyptic world.

Orpheus, a talented musician, falls in love with Eurydice, a young woman who is searching for a better life. Together they plan to leave the bleak and industrialised Hadestown in favour of the above-ground world, where they hope to find happiness and prosperity. However, when the ruler of Hadestown offers Eurydice a job tempting her with the promise of security and comfort, she reluctantly accepts his offer, breaking Orpheus’s heart. Devastated by Eurydice’s decision, Orpheus resolves to go to Hadestown to rescue her, but will he succeed or will his love, and chance of escape, be lost forever?

The critically acclaimed Broadway musical phenomenon will be making its highly anticipated West End transfer next year - don't miss out on Hadestown tickets!

Hadestown Hits All The Right Notes

The journey to the West End, via a trip to the underworld, has taken creator, Anaïs Mitchell, and her team over 17 years to complete. Originating in Vermont back in 2006, the production has since had many incarnations, playing in Massachusetts, off-Broadway, Edmonton, London, and Broadway before it finally lands in the West End next year.

The production has picked up a legion of fans everywhere it has played and has smashed records along the way. Due to overwhelming audience demand at the 2016 world premiere, the hellraising musical quickly became the longest-running show in the New York Theatre Workshop’s 40-year history.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is only the fourth time in Broadway history that a woman has accomplished this creative feat. The previous productions headed by a woman were The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Runaways and A Tale of Two Cities.

Awards and Fun Facts

The Broadway production received 14 Tony Award nominations, the most for any show at the 2019 ceremony. Of the nominations, the musical took home eight awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

The Broadway cast recording won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In addition to the Grammy and Tony wins, the mythical musical also won four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Awards, and an ACCA Award.

The actors in the Broadway production gave out flowers, similar to those featured in the artwork, to audience members who greeted them at the Stage Door.

The original Vermont production didn’t have a script. The story developed through the songs and improvisation.

Unsure of the future of the musical, a concept album was released after the initial Vermont and Masachutes tour back in 2010.

Billy Bragg is an adoring fan, covering the track "Why We Build the Wall" on his 2018 album, Bridges Not Walls.

Please Bear In Mind

Hadestown is suitable for ages 8+, under 4s will not be admitted. There are some adult themes in the production.

Hadestown Creatives

Book, music, and lyrics - Anaïs Mitchell

Director - Rachel Chavkin

Choreographer - David Neumann

Scenic Design - Rachel Hauck

Costume Design - Michael Krass

Lighting Design - Bradley King

Sound Design - Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz

and Musical Supervision and Vocal Arrangements - Liam Robinson

Orchestration - Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose

and Dramaturg – Ken Cerniglia

Casting Director – Jacob Sparrow

Casting to be announced.