Meet the West End cast of Hadestown
| By Izzy Amer
Hadestown has been taking West End audiences on a journey to the underworld in 2019, with complex characters, gorgeous folk-rock score, and emotionally evocative lyricism. Meet the cast bringing the mythic story to life at the Lyric Theatre!
Who plays Eurydice in Hadestown?
Desmonda Cathabel stars as the strong-willed Eurydice. Cathabel made it to the quarter-finals of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, before going on to play Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin (UK & Ireland Tour).
Who plays Orpheus in Hadestown?
Dylan Wood returns to the role of Orpheus following a run in 2024. His previous credits include Casualty and King Lear.
Who plays Hermes in Hadestown?
Hermes is played by Cedric Neal, whose previous West End credits include Goldie in Back to the Future and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre.
Who plays Persephone in Hadestown?
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt plays Persephone, the free-spirited goddess of spring. Her previous credits include the Stepmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, and Anita in West Side Story on Broadway.
Who plays Hades in Hadestown?
Chris Jarman plays Hades, the ruler of the underworld. His previous West End credits include Doctor Dillamond in Wicked and Rubeus Hagrid / The Sorting Hat in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Who’s in the current cast of Hadestown?
Described as “an epic celebration of music, togetherness and hope” by Forbes, Hadestown is the multi award-winning hit that’s been seen by three million and streamed by over 350 million.
The West End cast of Hadestown features Melanie Bright (Les Miserables), Allie Daniel (Legally Blonde) and Lauran Rae (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as the Fates. The Workers are played by Femi Akinfolarin (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham (Matilda the Musical), Laura Delany (Cabaret) and Sebastian Lim-Seet.
The cast is completed by Lucinda Buckley (Hadestown original West End cast), Juan Jackson (Disney’s Aladdin), Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda (101 Dalmatians) and Jasmine Triadi (The King and I).
Who was in the original cast of Hadestown?
When the smash-hit musical opened on Broadway in 2019, it was nominated for a huge 14 Tony Awards, winning 8 of them – including Best Musical and Best Original Score.
Eva Noblezada, already known on the West End for starring as Kim in Miss Saigon and Eponine in Les Miserables, led the original Broadway cast in the role of Eurydice, alongside Reeve Carney as Orpheus. Patrick Page and Amber Gray originated the roles of Hades and Persephone respectively, with André De Shields winning a Tony Award for his portrayal of Hermes.
