Meet the West End cast of Hadestown

Hadestown has been taking West End audiences on a journey to the underworld in 2019, with complex characters, gorgeous folk-rock score, and emotionally evocative lyricism. Meet the cast bringing the mythic story to life at the Lyric Theatre!

Who plays Eurydice in Hadestown?

Desmonda Cathabel stars as the strong-willed Eurydice. Cathabel made it to the quarter-finals of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, before going on to play Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin (UK & Ireland Tour).

Who plays Orpheus in Hadestown?

Dylan Wood returns to the role of Orpheus following a run in 2024. His previous credits include Casualty and King Lear.

Who plays Hermes in Hadestown?

Hermes is played by Cedric Neal, whose previous West End credits include Goldie in Back to the Future and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre.

Who plays Persephone in Hadestown?

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt plays Persephone, the free-spirited goddess of spring. Her previous credits include the Stepmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, and Anita in West Side Story on Broadway.

Who plays Hades in Hadestown?

Chris Jarman plays Hades, the ruler of the underworld. His previous West End credits include Doctor Dillamond in Wicked and Rubeus Hagrid / The Sorting Hat in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.