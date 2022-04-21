Menu
    Frozen The Musical Tickets at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

    Frozen The Musical

    Disney's Frozen the Musical is playing at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 6+. Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    21 January - 23 October 2022
    Content
    This production uses smoke, haze and strobe lights.
    Special notice

    Please note. Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted. Please note that everyone must be able to sit in their own seat and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat with an adult over the age of 18.

    We recommend all audience members wear a face covering throughout their visit, but this is a personal choice.

    Access
    Audio Described performance - Sunday 23 January at 1 pm . Captioned performance - Sunday 30 January at 5.30 pm

    Who appears in Frozen The Musical

    Anthony Harvey

    Samantha Barks
    MUG Photography

    Stephanie McKeon

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenTop ShowsHot TicketsHalf TermMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayMatinee SundaysBest family showsLW TheatresEasterAndrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful GroupSee It In Style

