The long, cold wait for tickets has ended because the smash hit musical Frozen is now playing at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. You will not want to miss your chance to see your favourite characters brought to life in Frozen in the West End; tickets are in extremely high demand so be sure to book now!

The magical world of Arendelle comes to life with all of your favourite characters and songs to tell a story of love, hope and discovery. Watch as the sisters who melted the hearts of people around the world cast their spell on the West End. Your favourite songs from the film combine with a brand-new score from Grammy® and Academy-Award®-winning ‘Let It Go’ songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The set design, special effects and costumes come together in a breathtaking wonderland experience, the likes of which you’ve come to expect from the producers of such other Disney stage productions as The Lion King and Aladdin.

Frozen The Musical cast

West End fans of the hit Broadway musical were overjoyed when the original London cast of Frozen was announced. Receiving much praise from audiences and critics alike are Samantha Barks as Elsa and Stephanie McKeon as Anna. They are joined by Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Oliver Ormson as Hans and Richard Frame as Weselton. Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall alternate the role of Sven. Tilly-Raye Bayer, Freya Scott, Kaci Theobalds, and Sasha Watson-Lobo alternate the role of Young Elsa whilst Asanda Abbie Masike, Kanon Narumi, Ellie Shenker, and Summer Betson, alternate the role of Young Anna.

Also featured are Emily-Mae as Bulda, Jacqui Sanchez as Queen Iduna, Jak Skelly as Oaken/Bishop, Joshua St. Clair as Pabbie, and Chris Fung as King Agnarr. The cast are completed by ensemble members Anna Woodside, Cameron Burt, Danielle Fiamanya, Emily Lane, Hannah Fairclough, Isabel Snaas, Jacob Maynard, Jake Small, Jason Leigh Winter, Jemma Revell, Jeremy Batt, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Justin-Lee Jones, Kerry Spark, Laura Emmitt, Lauren Chia, Leisha Mollyneaux, Matt Gillett, Monica Swayne, and Sarah O’Connor.

Frozen original film vs. musical

Based on Disney’s international box office sensation, Frozen The Musical brings your favourite characters back to the stage with even more songs and stories for you to fall in love with all over again.

The 2013 film had 7 original songs, including fan favourites ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ and ‘Let it Go’; when the film was adapted for the stage, the award-winning husband and wife team who provided the music and lyrics for the film came back to the table. Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Coco, Up Here, Winnie the Pooh) and Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Avenue Q) created 12 more original songs for the Broadway musical.

Even die-hard Frozen fans won’t want to miss the West End production as it features brand new music from the original team behind ‘Let It Go’!

