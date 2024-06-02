Theatre Royal Drury Lane Best Seats and Seating Plan

The Theatre Royal Drury Lane, opened in 1663, is the oldest theatre in continuous use and remains one of the most influential venues in the West End. With a rich history spanning centuries, it has hosted numerous productions by renowned artists such as Noel Coward, Nell Gwynne, and Julie Andrews starring in My Fair Lady. If you are lucky enough to attend a show here, selecting the right seat is crucial for a memorable experience. Keep reading to learn which seat will suit you best.

What are the Best Seats at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane?

The Theatre Royal Drury Lane has four seating sections: the Stalls, the Royal Circle, the Grand Circle and the Balcony.

If you want to be up close to the cast and action, the Stalls are an excellent choice. However, the seating arrangement can vary, and it is important to choose your seats carefully. The section is divided into the front and back, with the first few rows next to the Orchestra Pit, although this may be distracting for some. The middle of the Stalls are the best for a clear view of the stage.

The Royal Circle is divided into three blocks of seating and offers an unobstructed view of the stage. The gentle rake allows for a great view even for smaller patrons.

The Grand Circle is situated directly above the Royal Circle and offers a clear view with great sound quality. However, this section is quite high and steep, and those sitting at the end of the row may have restricted viewing due to the curve.

For the best value for money, the Balcony is a great choice with excellent views. The seats are steeply raked, providing an unobstructed view of the entire stage. However, audiences sitting in the first couple of rows may have obstructed views from the safety rail, and may feel more distant from the stage.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane seating plan