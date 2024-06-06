Meet the Cast of Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical, Disney’s award-winning production, has been melting audiences hearts since its UK premiere at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane back in 2021. But who is currently playing the much-loved Disney characters of Elsa, Anna and friends?

Who are the current Frozen the Musical cast members?

With seven WhatsOnStage Awards under its belt, as well as four Olivier Award nominations, Frozen has been seen by over 2.8 million people to date. With its lavish costumes (154 to be precise) including Elsa’s legendary Ice Dress encrusted with over 10,000 crystals, the set of the Ice Palace containing over 50,000 crystals and the 65ft long by 10ft high Ice Bridge which dominates the Drury Lane stage, all bringing to life the story of two sisters pulled apart by a magical secret.

The current cast of Frozen features Samantha Barks (Elsa), Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame ( Duke of Weselton) and Mikayla Jade (Sven).

And what about those all-important Frozen the Musical Standby Roles?

Covering those performances when the main cast are indisposed are Oliver Brenin, Gabrielle Cocca, Ashley J Daniels, Laura Emmitt, Lizzy-Rose Esin, Matt Gillett, Justin-Lee Jones, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Samuels, Ed Wade and Anna Woodside.