Tim Rice’s From Here to Eternity in London

It’s a day they will never forget.

Pearl Harbor, 1941. From Here to Eternity follows the soldiers of G Company and four of their lovers. This newly revised production is a captivating story of life in the army, interpersonal relationships, and illicit love. Little do they realise, that their lives will be ripped apart forever.

From Here to Eternity cast and creatives

From Here to Eternity is based on the classic 1951 novel by James Jones. The musical is brought to life with music from Stuart Brayson and lyrics from Tim Rice. The world-famous lyricist has won numerous awards, including 4 Tonys and 3 Academy Awards. His other shows include Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar and Chess. The show features a book by Bill Oake who wrote and produced Grease.

From Here to Eternity will be directed by the Producing Artistic Director of The Rev Theatre in New York, Brett Smock.

The cast of the Charing Cross revival of From Here to Eternity will be announced in due course.

For the first time since its London premiere at the Shaftesbury Theatre, From Here to Eternity is back in the West End.