    Dirty Dancing Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

    Dirty Dancing

    Back in the West End for 14 weeks only... You’ll have the time of your life!

    23 customer reviews

    Child policy
    This show is recommended for ages 14+ only. Under 5s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2h 20mins including one interval
    Performance dates
    21 January - 29 April 2023
    Content
    The show is not advised for children under the age of 14 - there are scenes of partial nudity and the storyline addresses the topic of abortion. Children under the age of 5 cannot be admitted to the auditorium. All patrons, regardless of age, must have a valid ticket.
    Face Masks / Coverings

    Where possible, we expect you to wear your face mask / covering as you move around the theatre, unless you are medically exempt. We also request that you be mindful of other patrons and consider continuing to wear your face coverings whilst seated for the reassurance of those around you.

    Dirty Dancing Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (23 customer reviews)

    Chanan Fogel

    8 January 17

    The show was awesome, thanks very much for recreating the production! Theatre staff were tops, seat comfy - great overall experience.

    Diana Yeates

    4 January 17

    Great show! Would see it again x

    Dirty Dancing news

