West End Dirty Dancing tickets are available now!

Get ready to have the time of your life again in 2023! Following the hugely successful 2021 UK tour and the smash-hit 2022 West End run Dirty Dancing is back for a limited 14-week run at London’s Dominion Theatre! Don’t put baby in a corner and be sure you’re ready to let loose with tickets for Dirty Dancing in the West End! This worldwide smash hit is set to be in high demand so be quick to secure your seats whilst availability lasts!

Dirty Dancing 2023 London run

After thrilling audiences across the UK in 2021 with a hit tour of the best production yet, the beloved musical seen by millions across the world, headed to the West End’s Dominion Theatre for 10 weeks in the beginning of 2022. Following the wild critical and audience acclaim and demand the production is returning to London in 2023 for an additional 14 weeks. The stage version of Dirty Dancing is exploding with heart-pounding music, breath taking emotion and, of course, sensual dirty dancing.

What songs are in Dirty Dancing?

The musical features 35 hits songs, including ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, ‘Love Man’, ‘Hey Baby’, ‘In the Still of the Night’, and the crowd favourite ‘I’ve Had The Time of My Life’.

What is Dirty Dancing about?

Dirty Dancing tells the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two intensely passionate young souls from different worlds, who come together for what will be the most challenging and wonderful summer of their lives.

Dirty Dancing London cast and creatives

Dirty Dancing has a book by Eleanor Bergstein and was directed by Federico Bellone. The production features choreography by Austin Wilks, lighting design by Valerio Tiberi, sound design by Armando Vertullo, costumer design by Jennifer Irwin with Richard John as supervising musical director. Dirty Dancing is produced by Karl Sydow, Lionsgate and Triple A Entertainment Group.

Casting for the 2023 West End run of Dirty Dancing will be announced in due course.

The 2022 West End cast of Dirty Dancing was led by Michael O’Reilly as Johnny Castle opposite Kira Malou as Frances “Baby” Houseman, with Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson, Lynden Edwards as Jake Houseman, Lori Hayley Fox as Mrs Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman and Colin Charles as Tito Suarez.

The 2022 Dirty Dancing cast was completed by Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Samuel Bailey, Danielle Cato, Mark Faith, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Fry, Benjamin Harrold, Danielle Lockwood, Sophia McAvoy, James McHugh, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Lee Nicholson, Charlotte Olliffe, Tom Parsons, Michael Remick, Mimi Rodrigues Alves, Miles Russell, Thomas Sutcliffe, Patricia Wilkins, Austin Wilks, James William-Pattinson, Simon Williams Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward