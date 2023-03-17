Interview with Dirty Dancing’s Colin Charles Mar 17, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas This beloved musical Dirty Dancing captures the spirit of a generation through the love story of Johnny and Baby, transporting audiences to the sun-drenched, sultry atmosphere of the Catskill Mountains, where the music is loud, the dance moves are daring and anything is possible! With an infectious soundtrack and unforgettable choreography, Dirty Dancing is a cultural phenomenon! We had the time of our life as we caught up with Colin Charles, who plays the role of Tito in Dirty Dancing. We discussed everything from Colin's most surreal moment on stage, which character he would love to play, and what makes him feel like spring is really here!

1. What has been the most surreal moment of being involved in the show for you?

Colin: The most surreal moment of being involved in the show was actually recently, we did a live performance of excerpts from the show, which was broadcast live on This Morning! During the broadcast, my son, who is 2 years of age, was at his childminder’s and was watching the show on TV, so my son’s childminder decided to film his reaction when he first saw me appear on the television. After the broadcast she sent me the video which was delightful, to see a surprised and quizzical look on his before exclaiming “It’s Daddy! “ as the TV cameras moved into a close-up of me singing ‘Love man’.

2. If you could play any other character in the show who would it be and why?

Colin: Probably Billy as he also has some great songs to sing! Like ‘Still of the Night’ and ‘Time of My Life’.

3. If you got to add an extra scene for your character what would it be?

Colin: Assuming you are meaning a scene from the show? It would definitely be to perform and sing ‘Time of My Life’.

4. What character from another show do you think your character would most enjoy having dinner with?

Colin: Having played the role of John from Miss Saigon, I feel he and Tito would have had a lot in common as they’re both Black Americans and both ex-army, (In my mind, I’ve always felt Tito has an ex-army background) and both would have been around in that era, to partake and witnessed the historic events that changed America, as Miss Saigon and Dirty Dancing are written about events in the sixties!

5. Despite the recent weather, we hear it’s spring. What makes you feel like spring is really here?

Colin: When the sun comes out. Oh, and seeing the Daffodils spring up in my garden!

6. What’s your favourite way to spend a spring day?

Colin: Sitting outside having lunch by the river and watching my little boy running around in the park!

