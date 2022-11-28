Interview with Dirty Dancing’s Charlotte Gooch Nov 28, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Put on your best dancing shoes and get ready to have the time of your life at the West End’s Dominion Theatre! Following a record-breaking run earlier this year, the hit musical Dirty Dancing is set to return to the West End from 21st January – 29th April 2023. Prepare to witness the heartfelt and passionate love story of Johnny and Baby, two young souls who meet during the summer of their lives and come together through the art of dance. In celebration of our exclusive Cyber Monday offer, we caught up with Dirty Dancing’s Charlotte Gooch, who plays Penny Johnson, a master of dance and Johnny’s former love interest. Charlotte trained professionally at Laine Theatre Arts and has since played roles in renowned productions such as Singin’ In The Rain, Legally Blonde, Flashdance and Strictly Ballroom. It goes without saying that nobody puts Charlotte Gooch in a corner!

Interview with Dirty Dancing’s Charlotte Gooch

Q&A with Charlotte Gooch

1. Describe Dirty Dancing in 3 words

Iconic, feel-good & sweaty!

2. What is your favourite part of Dirty Dancing that you’re on stage for? And your favourite part that you’re not on stage for?

Onstage would have to be the “nobody puts baby in the corner” moment, purely for the reaction from the audience - it’s electric. There’s a sudden stillness and silence that comes over the theatre because they all know what’s coming, then he says it and they go absolutely wild. I will never tire of that moment! Offstage I’d have to say it’s the song “Yes”. I love that song! It comes at a break in the show for me when I should probably be putting my feet up and having a cuppa but you’ll always find me having a Jive backstage to it!

3. If you weren’t playing Penny Johnson, who else in the show would you like to play?

Billy! He is such an adorable character and he gets to sing “In The Still of The Night” which is maybe one of the most beautiful songs ever. This role would also mean my hamstrings would get a rest!

4. What's your favourite autumnal treat?

Having just spent most of September and October in Canada I am all about the Maple Pecan Butter Tarts as an autumnal treat.

5. Speaking of treats, what are you hoping to treat yourself to this Black Friday?

I’m in the market for some new noise-cancelling headphones to get me through the rush hour commute to and from rehearsals!

Pretty Woman exclusive Cyber Monday tickets are available now!

This Cyber Monday, treat yourself to Pretty Woman tickets so that you can see the brilliant Charlotte Gooch and the rest of the cast take to the stage in Pretty Woman. Save up to 25% with our exclusive prices on Pretty Woman The Musical, when you book by 2 December 2022!