What’s closing in London theatres this month? (April 2023) Apr 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas April is an idyllic month - the sun is warmer on our skin, the days are longer and there are plenty of exciting productions on the way! As spring is in full swing, it's the perfect time to enjoy the vibrant theatre scene in London! If you haven't had the chance to see them yet, April is your last opportunity to catch these must-see shows before they close. So, let's take a look at what’s closing in London theatres in April.

Dirty Dancing (29 April)

Nobody puts Baby in a corner! But, sadly, Dirty Dancing's time at the Dominion Theatre is coming to an end, we only hope that it will shimmy its way back soon! With electrifying dance numbers and an outstanding score, this beloved stage adaptation of the iconic film has been a hit with audiences since it opened in 2006. Featuring classic tracks like ‘(I've Had) The ‘Time of My Life’ and ‘Hungry Eyes’, the story of Johnny and Baby at the iconic Kellerman Resort offers the perfect night out for fans of the movie and lovers of all things dance.

Only Fools and Horses (29 April)

The streets of Peckham won't be the same without Del Boy, Rodney and the gang! Only Fools and Horses has been bringing audiences along on the adventures of Trotters Independent Traders since 2019 - now that’s lovely jubbly! Based on the iconic TV show, this production follows the Trotter brothers as they try to make their fortune through a variety of get-rich-quick schemes. With a book and original score by the show's creator John Sullivan, Only Fools and Horses is a must-see for fans of the original series and anyone who loves a good laugh.

Bat Out of Hell (22 April)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, this rock n roll extravaganza rips a page from the book of Peter Pan and rewrites it into a fiery, high-octane musical. Featuring the hits of Meat Loaf, including ‘Dead Ringer for Love’, ‘Two Out of Three Ain't Bad’ and, of course, the titular ‘Bat Out of Hell’, Bat Out of Hell shows us a world where youth rebellion is celebrated. Follow along with the epic story of Strat and Raven, two star-crossed lovers in a desperate plight to be together, with two main obstacles - Strat is an eternal teenager and Raven is trapped with a ruthless dictator of a father. Rock out in your seat for one last time with Bat Out of Hell!

Allegiance (8 April)

Closing out the month is Allegiance, a poignant musical about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Inspired by the experiences of iconic stage and screen star George Takei (who also stars in the show), Allegiance explores themes of family, loyalty and the price of freedom. The story takes place over six decades ago when Takei and his family were torn from California and forced to live within a barbed-wire enclosed interment camp along with 120,000 other Japanese Americans. With a soaring score by Jay Kuo and a heartfelt book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione, this production is a must-see for anyone who wants to be moved by the power of theatre.

Also closing in London theatres this month:

Gone Too Far! closes at Theatre Royal Stratford East on 1 April 2023.

English National Ballet - Creature by Akram Khan closes at Sadler's Wells on 1 April 2023.

My Son’s A Queer, But What Can You Do closes at Ambassadors Theatre on 1 April 2023.

Sylvia closes at Old Vic Theatre on 8 April 2023.

The King and I - Dartford closes at Orchard Theatre on 8 April 2023.

Jersey Boys Cliffs Pavillion closes at Cliffs Pavilion on 8 April 2023.

The Dead City closes at London Coliseum on 8 April 2023.

Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined closes at Sadler's Wells on 15 April 2023.

Accidental Death of an Anarchist closes at Lyric Hammersmith on 15 April 2023.

The Way Old Friends Do closes at Lyric Hammersmith on 15 April 2023.

Medea closes at @sohoplace on 22 April 2023.

The Unfriend closes at Criterion Theatre on 16 April 2023.

At Last, It’s Summer closes at London Palladium on 16 April 2023.

High Performance Live 23 closes at London Palladium on 20 April 2023.

The King and I - Southend on Sea closes at Cliffs Pavilion on 22 April 2023.

Steel Magnolias Cardiff closes at New Theatre Cardiff on 22 April 2023.

Lord of The Flies closes at Rose Theatre Kingston on 22 April 2023.

Shen Yun closes at Eventim Apollo on 22 April 2023.