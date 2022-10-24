Menu
    Dirty Dancing announces cast ahead of its return to the West End

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Nobody puts Dirty Dancing in a corner! The smash hit theatre sensation Dirty Dancing is back, shaking and shimmying its way to the West End at the Dominion Theatre following a record-breaking run earlier this year. Dirty Dancing will play from 21st January – 29th April 2023. Book tickets to witness the story of Baby and Johnny unfold today! 

    The cast of Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage

    Reprising their roles from the 2022 West End cast are Michael O’Reilly (West Side Story) as Johnny, Kira Malou (Fame) as Baby, and Charlotte Gooch (Singin’ in the Rain) as Penny Johnson, with Georgina Castle (Cinderella) as Lisa Houseman, Lynden Edwards (A Little Night Music) as Jake Houseman, Jackie Morrison (The Last Ship) as Marjorie Houseman, Colin Charles (We Will Rock You) as Tito Suarez, Michael Remick (Follies) as Max Kellerman and Tony Stansfield (Little Women) as Mr Schumacher. Joining them in Dirty Dancing for the first time are Danny Colligan (Les Misérables) as Billy Kostecki, Alastair Crosswell (Singin’ in the Rain) as Neil Kellerman and Lydia Sterling who will make her West End debut as Elizabeth. 

    The cast will be complete by Chrissy Brooke, Inez Budd, Lily Laight, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Callum Fitzgerald, Nathan Ryles, Joel Benjamin, Shaquille Brush, Carly Miles, Ben Middleton, Lee Nicholson, Ayden Morgan, Miles Russell, Tom Parsons, Morgan Burgess, Tom Mussell, Christopher Fry and Charlotte Page.

    The story of Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage

    Inspired by the smash-hit film of the same name, Dirty Dancing follows the electric love story of Baby and Johnny. Two unlikely lovers who cross paths in a breathtaking journey of sensational sexy dancing, heart-wrenching emotion and epic music. Featuring triumphant classic hits such as ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the euphoric ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’ join Baby and Johnny as they navigate the summer of their lives. 

    The creatives of Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage

    Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage is directed by Federico Bellone and choreographed by Austin Wilks. The creative team are completed by Lighting Designer Valerio Tiberi, Sound Designer Chris Whybrow and Supervising Musical Director Richard John. Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is produced by Karl Sydow and written by Eleanor Bergstein

    Tickets for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage are available now 

    Step into the dancing shoes of Baby and Johnny in this award-winning classic. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

