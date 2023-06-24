Crazy For You returns to the stage!

George and Ira Gershwin's musical comedy, Crazy For You, celebrated its 30th-anniversary revival at Chichester Festival Theatre, and is now returning for aWest End transfer!

Having choreographed the original production in 1992, Susan Stroman returned to choreograph and direct the show. Her contribution to the original production earned her first Tony for Best Choreography. Thirty years later, she returned to spearhead the revival.

What is Crazy For You about?

Crazy For You tells the story of stage-struck Bobby Child, torn between his showbiz dreams and his wealthy mother and fiancée's demands for him to run the family bank in New York. At his mother's behest, Bobby reluctantly travels west to Nevada to the quiet mining town of Deadrock to foreclose on a mortgage. However, he finds that the mortgage is on a dilapidated Victorian theatre. What's more, the owner's daughter Polly is the girl of his dreams.

Lovestruck and desperate to prove himself, Bobby plans to put on a show – complete with dancers from New York's Follies – to save the theatre. But what will happen when Polly discovers his real reason for being in Deadrock?

Crazy For You awards and songs

The romantic musical comedy Crazy For You features music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book by famed comic playwright Ken Ludwig. The musical is full of catchy Gershwin melodies, including showstoppers such as 'Embraceable You', 'I Got Rhythm', and 'Someone To Watch Over Me'.

The original Broadway production won several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design in 1992 and two Drama Desk Awards in the same year. In addition, the 1993 London production boasts three Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

Where is Crazy For You playing?

Crazy For You played at the Chichester Theatre from July 11th to September 4th 2022, and has recently announced a West End transfer to the Gillian Lynne Theatre for a six month season beginning 24 June 2023.

Who stars in Crazy For You?

It has been confirmed that the West End run of Crazy For You will see the return of stars Charlie Stemp (Mary Poppins, Half a Sixpence) in the lead role of Bobby Child, alongside Carly Anderson as Polly with Tom Edden (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Follies impresario Bela Zangler. Further casting has yet to be announced.

The debut 1993 West End production took place at the Prince Edward Theatre, starring Kirby Ward, Ruthie Henshall, and Chris Langham.

Crazy For You London tickets!

Book your Crazy For You tickets as soon as they come on sale to secure the best seats in the house when you try our interactive seating plan. Crazy For You West End theatre tickets will sell out fast, so don't miss your chance to see this fantastic musical revival!