    Crazy For You Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

    Crazy For You

    The musical romantic comedy returns to dazzle West End audiences.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 45 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    24 June 2023 - 20 January 2024
    Content
    This production contains smoke and haze effects.
    Special notice

    Please note the producers cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular artist. The schedule is subject to change and may be affected by contracts, holidays, illness or events beyond the producers’ control.

    Access
    Captioned Performances – Wednesday 27 September 2023, 2.30pm & Friday 24 November 2023, 7.30pm BSL performance – Wednesday 13 September 2023, 2.30pm & Friday 17 November 2023, 7.30pm Audio described performances – Wednesday 20 September 2023, 7.30pm & Wednesday 22 November 2023, 2.30pm

    Crazy For You news

    Crazy For You transfers to London 5/12/2022, 2pm
    LONG LIST OF NOMINEES FOR EVENING STANDARD THEATRE AWARDS ANNOUNCED 20/10/2011, 12am
    CRAZY FOR YOU TRANSFERS TO THE NOVELLO 9/9/2011, 12am

