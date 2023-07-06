Interview with Crazy For You’s Tom Edden Jul 6, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride It isn’t just audience members who are enthralled by the athletic tap dancing and acrobatics performed by the talented company at Crazy For You. Tom Edden, who plays the successful musical producer and theatre owner, Bela Zangler, is equally (if not more) impressed, “If I had the gift of being able to dance, I’d love to be in the swing of the big showstopping tap numbers with the rest of the ensemble” he gushed. We sat down with the multi-talented actor to discuss Soleros, Pantos, Sally Bowels, and of course, his critically acclaimed musical Crazy For You!

Describe your ideal summer’s day in the capital.

Tom: A picnic in Greenwich Park and then a boat into town for something on the South Bank in the evening, a concert at the Royal Festival Hall, or a play at the National Theatre.

How do you cool down on a summer’s day?

Tom: A nice Solero in the shade.

Do you prefer a ‘British’ summer or a ‘blistering’ summer?

Tom: Just the right balance of British and blistering, please.

What are your picnic must-haves?

Tom: You can never have too many crisps and dips.

What character from another show do you think your character would enjoy having a BBQ with?

Tom: Well, as Zangler is a show-biz promoter, maybe he would like to help Sally Bowles (from Cabaret) hit the big time.

What has been the hottest show you’ve seen this year?

Tom: Other than Crazy For You, of course, I’ve made two trips to Guys and Dolls.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

Tom: Not really, but I don’t like rushing – I like to have plenty of time.

How do you unwind after a show?

Tom: Sleep!

If you could play any other role in the show, what would it be and why?

Tom: Well if I had the gift of being able to dance, I’d love to be in the swing of the big showstopping tap numbers with the rest of the ensemble.

What is your favourite song/scene to perform in the show?

Tom: Performing “What Causes That” with Charlie is a great high-wire act.

Have you ever made a ‘hot mess’ of yourself on stage/ant embarrassing moments?

Tom: Certainly – most are too hot and too messy to print. In an earlier chapter in my career, playing an Ugly Sister, I had a child heckler pierce a silent moment in the show with a cry of ‘Ugly boobs!’ It brought the house down, and he did have a point.

Do you see yourself in any characters in the show?

Tom: In my dreams, I'd love to be as beautiful and talented as the incredible dancers in our ensemble.

Why should we spend our summer at Crazy For You?

Tom: Stroman's choreography, Charlie’s solid gold performance, and Gershwin's impeccable music is a cocktail that will have you planning your second and third trip back!

