Full casting announced for Crazy For You May 15, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Showtime! The classic and charming production Crazy For You has announced full casting for the highly anticipated West End transfer. Charlie Stemp, Carly Anderson and Tom Edden will be joined by a group of glittering stars.

The cast of Crazy For You

As previously announced, Crazy For You is set to star Charlie Stemp (the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins) as Bobby Child, Carly Anderson (star of Wicked) as Polly Baker and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler. The announcement comes following their critically acclaimed performances in the celebrated, sold-out production at Chichester Festival Theatre last summer.

They will be joined in the West End by Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls) as Irene Roth, Mathew Craig (We Will Rock You) as Lank Hawkins, Duncan Smith (White Christmas) as Everett Baker, Marilyn Cutts (Funny Girl) as Lottie Child, Sam Harrison (Les Misérables) as Eugene Fodor, Rina Fatania (The Killing of Sister George) as Patricia Fodor, Jack Wilcox (Anything Goes) as Standby Bobby Child and many more!

The Story of Crazy For You

In a small, forgotten town, two people from opposite worlds cross paths.

Bobby Child is a theatre enthusiast who finds himself torn between managing his family's bank and pursuing his showbiz dreams. One day he travels to Deadrock, Nevada. There, he unexpectedly falls for Polly, the daughter of the theatre owner. The only problem? Bobby is there to foreclose on the theatre’s mortgage.

Determined to save the theatre, revive the community spirit and win Polly's heart, Bobby musters a plan to stage an epic performance, with the help of dancers from the esteemed Zangler Follies in New York City. In this tale of love, redemption, and unwavering determination, Bobby Child is on a mission to prove that dreams do come true.

The creatives of Crazy For You

Crazy For You is filled with side-splitting humour and an irresistible soundtrack of Gershwin classics such as "Someone to Watch Over Me," "I Got Rhythm," and "They Can't Take That Away from Me."

This dazzling production is a testament to the genius of Ken Ludwig's book, complemented by the choreography and direction of multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman.

Crazy For You tickets are available now!

Crazy For You brings the essence of the golden age of theatre to life. This sensational musical has garnered numerous prestigious awards, including the Tony Award for Best Musical. You’ll go crazy for its soaring melodies, breathtaking choreography and theatrical artistry.