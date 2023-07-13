5 reasons why you should see Crazy For You Jul 13, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas In the 1930s in New York City, banking heir Bobby Child is being worked to the bone by his bossy old mother! But in his downtime, Bobby sneaks into auditions, two-steps to dance routines, and spends his days dreaming of showbiz. Bobby arrives in Deadrock, Nevada, a town that has seen better days. The Great Depression has filled the streets with uncertainty and weary faces. It is here that he meets the tough but sweet Polly. But like any boy-meets-girl tale, there's a problem - her father owns the Gaiety Theater, the very building Bobby has been sent to take. Crazy For You, the euphoric Gershwin golden comedy will have you tapping all your troubles away for two and a half hours! So, here are five reasons why you should see Crazy For You!

The Gershwin songs are glorious

You’ll know more of the songs than you think! Among the standouts is ‘I Got Rhythm’, an ode to love, community and music, one of those rare moments that seem to make time stop.

More treasures include ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’ a song of yearning that speaks to Poppy’s dream of finding the perfect partner: and ‘Finale’ a joyous mash-up of different numbers, including “I Got Rhythm,”, “Embraceable You,” and “K-ra-zy for You,”. In ‘Finale’ Everyone is thriving, love is peaking, and the town and theatre are finally seeing better days, and who doesn’t go crazy for a megamix of Gershwin bangers?

Whilst using old classics in a new way is welcomed, the real magic happens in how the songs are performed. Washboards, hammers, jugs, pick-axes and good old-fashioned hand slaps are utilised daringly as instruments, revealing the genius of the Gershwin songbook.

The dancing is next level

The chemistry between Charlie Stemp (Bobby) and Carly Anderson (Poppy) on stage is undeniable. Their ability to defy gravity with their intricate movements makes their dance sequences appear effortless and infuses the show with wondrous energy.

As they fly across the stage while performing tap, pirouettes, and everything in between, it makes you realise that you’re watching a modern classic. Susan Stroman is the brains behind it all; well-known for her incredible work on the original production, she directs and choreographs this revival with a certain creative insight that promises a visually stunning performance that is bursting with glitz.

It’s an ode to Old-School American Showbiz

Crazy For You shows that showbiz can save the soul (and even make you forget about The Great Depression)! With grand and carefree ideals, the show has a nostalgic charm that would have you convinced that it was born at the same time as 42nd Street, Shall We Dance and Anything Goes, and whilst it’s steeped in their influences, it’s only 30 years old!

It revisits the Golden Age of Musicals with conviction, exploring the arts during the Interwar years when the world is recovering from war and political decline. It is a reminder of an era when musical entertainment was at its peak and was only becoming more refined.

The dialogue and humour are delightful

Based on the 1930 musical Girl Crazy, the revival of Crazy for You fine-tunes the humour and tweaks the story. The book by iconic US playwright Ken Ludwig is timeless and smart, with sassy dialogue, that is at points slightly crude, and always in service to the action.

Playful banter, sharp one-liners and physical comedy make the show cunning, and reminiscent of Hollywood prior to the Hays Code and comedic masters like the Marx Brothers. In all of its delirious weightlessness, Crazy For You promises a delightful escape from reality.

The cast is incredible

The cast brings the characters to life with sincerity and finesse. Our leading man, Charlie Stemp, shines as Bobby, combining effortless physical comedy with a charming demeanour. Whether he’s pouring his heart into a solo, or sweeping Polly off her feet, every step Charlie takes is one of purpose that commands the stage.

Carly Anderson is as powerful as the woman she portrays, she has a bright, bold voice and plenty of sass. her characterisation of Polly is filled with spirit and soul, and she sings with profound emotion.

Tom Edden delights as the comedic impresario Bella Zangler, he delivers a powerful comic turn. Kayleigh Thadani seizes the spotlight as dance captain Tess, while Natalie Kassanga steals the show as Bobby's often overlooked fiancée.

