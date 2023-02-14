Menu
    Interview with Crazy For You’s Charlie Stemp and Carly Anderson

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    This Valentines Day, fall in love with romantic theatre all over again with a musical fling like no other! Crazy For You is the epic and giddy story of a big-city dreamer, Bobby Child, as he dares to reach for the stars. When Bobby finds himself on business in a remote and sleepy town, he falls head over heels for the beautiful and feisty Polly, but here’s the catch: his job is to foreclose on her family’s theatre. With his heart on the line, Bobby hatches a wild plan to save the theatre and win Polly's heart. 

    This year we went crazy for the cast of Crazy For You! Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we caught up with Charlie Stemp and Carly Anderson who play the unlikely lovers Bobby and Polly in this beloved hit musical!

    Q&A with Charlie Stemp and Carly Anderson

    1. What do you love most about the show/your character?

    Charlie: The company - and Tom Edden.

    Carly: The sheer joy, love and laughter! I love what a tough nut she is!

    2. What's your love language?

    Charlie: Standing ovations and five-star reviews.

    Carly: Food and dancing!

    3. Secret Admirers, sweet or creepy?

    Charlie: Anyone who brings me cake is good in my books! Ha.

    Carly: Creepy...

    4. Valentine's or Palentine's and how would you spend it?

    Charlie: A Valentine’s spent with my mates and my date sounds like the perfect day!

    Carly: Valentines, at home cooking something yummy with my loved ones.

    5. What's the most epic theatre romance?

    Charlie: Tom Edden and I.

    Carly: West Side Story, surely!

    6. What's your favourite musical theatre love song?

    Charlie: “What Do I Need with Love” from Thoroughly Modern Millie.

    Carly: "Some Enchanted Evening"...beautiful. 

    Crazy For You tickets are available now!

    Brimming with innovative and fierce dance and musical numbers - Crazy For You is a stunning ode to following your dreams and your heart's desire. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

