Interview with Crazy For You’s Charlie Stemp and Carly Anderson

This Valentines Day, fall in love with romantic theatre all over again with a musical fling like no other! Crazy For You is the epic and giddy story of a big-city dreamer, Bobby Child, as he dares to reach for the stars. When Bobby finds himself on business in a remote and sleepy town, he falls head over heels for the beautiful and feisty Polly, but here’s the catch: his job is to foreclose on her family’s theatre. With his heart on the line, Bobby hatches a wild plan to save the theatre and win Polly's heart.

This year we went crazy for the cast of Crazy For You! Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we caught up with Charlie Stemp and Carly Anderson who play the unlikely lovers Bobby and Polly in this beloved hit musical!