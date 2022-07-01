Come From Away London announces closing date! Jul 1, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Today’s news is bittersweet! On this Canada Day, our favourite islanders, Come From Away, have announced, that they will be extending their current run until 7 January 2023. However, they have also revealed that this will be the date of the final performance. It was just a matter of weeks ago that the Broadway production announced its own closing date. Make sure you don’t miss this incredible musical!

About Come From Away

Come From Away is a touching story based on the true events that occurred when the US closed the air space and many planes were diverted to a small town called Gander, Newfoundland, following the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks. The musical tells us what happens when these planes were unexpectedly diverted and nearly 7000 passengers needed to be taken in. Witness how the community pulled together to accommodate them and what happened during this horrendous real-life event.

Come From Away creative team

The musical has a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production is directed by Christopher Ashley and has musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by David Brian Brown and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, with casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The current cast of Come From Away

The West End Come From Away production stars Jenna Boyd, James Doherty, Mark Dugdale, Alice Fearn, Kate Graham, Robert Hands, Jonathan Andrew Hume, Gemma Knight Jones, Kirsty Malpass, Harry Morrison, Emma Salvo, Lejaun Sheppard, with Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Alexander McMorran, Sarah Morrison, Lucy Park, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennel Clark.

Final Come From Away tickets have been released!

Come From Away will have its final West End performance on 7 January 2023. Be sure to get your tickets. You won’t want to miss your chance to see it!