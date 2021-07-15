Tickets for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club are available now!

Cabaret is back in the West End and the Playhouse Theatre has been transformed into the intimate and inviting Kit Kat Club. What good is sitting around in your room? Wilkommen to the party at the end of the world. Book now to see Cabaret in London, the musical that is guaranteed to be the time of your life. Get your tickets now and enter the Cabaret, my friend!

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

As romances unfold in the world of Cabaret, lose yourself in the song, dance and debauchery of this classic and beloved musical. The German Republic is fading and the Nazis are gaining power.

Step into the hedonistic revelry of the Kit Kat Club. One of the most iconic musicals of all time, this 7-time Olivier Award-winning production features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number Cabaret. Let yourself be led into the cabaret!

Cabaret London Cast

The West End production is currently starring Fra Fee as the emcee and Madeline Brewer plays Sally Bowles. Omar Baroud plays Clifford Bradshaw, Stewart Clarke is Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey is Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. They will continue in the roles through 1 October.

The cast changes on 3 October. From this time Callum Scott Howells will star as emcee alongside Amy Lennox as Sally Bowles. Sig Sagar will play Clifford Bradshaw, Danny Mahoney will play Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. Vivien Parry and Richard Katz will continue in their roles as Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz. The cast will be completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Cabaret has featured many stars over the years including Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cumming, Jane Horrocks, Will Young, and Louise Redknapp and let’s not forget the famous film starring Joel Grey and Liza Minelli. The 2021 London revival of Cabaret has featured several star-studded casts and an incredible creative team.

The original West End cast featured Eddie Redmayne as the Cabaret emcee. Redmayne is an Olivier and Tony award-winning stage actor who has appeared in shows such as Twelfth Night, Red and Richard II. Jessie Buckley starred alongside him as Sally Bowles.

Buckley is perhaps best known for her roles in television and film. The BAFTA nominee has starred in Beast, Wild Rose and the smash hit Chernobyl. She made her West End debut in 2008 in a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. The pair each won an Olivier Award for their role.

Cabaret West End creative team

The show has music by John Kander with lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff. The musical is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The West End revival of Cabaret earned Rebecca Frecknall an Oliver Award for Best Director.

Set and costume design comes from Tom Scutt and Julia Cheng is the choreographer. Musical supervision and direction come from Jennifer Whyte with lighting design from Isabella Byrd. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Cabaret tickets are now on sale!

Make sure to book now to see Cabaret in London, tickets are still in very high demand. You won’t want to let this electrifying show pass you by. Secure your tickets now to avoid disappointment.