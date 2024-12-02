Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter to star in Cabaret

New casting has been announced for Cabaret‘s record-breaking run at the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End.

The latest adaptation of the 1966 broadway blockbuster first premiered three years ago, with Oscar winner Eddie Redymane and Olivier winner Jessie Buckley at the helm. The production, housed at a specially adapted venue overlooking the Thames, has since seen a variety of stars play the iconic roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles - from chart-topping artists (Self-Esteem and Jake Shears) to a world famous supermodel (Cara Delevingne).

The show continues to feature more stars than a bushtucker trial, with Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter confirmed to take on the parts from 28th January 2025. Current leads Adam Gillen (Killer Joe) and Katherine Langford (Knives Out) will continue in their roles until 27th January 2025.

Marisha Wallace has become known for her powerhouse vocal talent and dynamic stage presence. A two-time Olivier Award nominee, she has starred in numerous acclaimed productions, including Dreamgirls and Hairspray. Wallace appeared in the original Broadway casts of Aladdin and Something Rotten! and the original London cast of Waitress, where she played the no-nonsense Becky. Most recently Wallace could be seen in the Bridge Theatre’s multi award-winning revival of Guys and Dolls, where she received her second Olivier nomination for her critically acclaimed turn as Miss Adelaide. She also experienced a different kind of drama, when she appeared in this year's Celebrity Big Brother.

Wallace's vocal range and commanding stage presence are expected to bring a fresh and powerful interpretation to Sally Bowles, a role traditionally known for its combination of vulnerability and strength. Audiences can anticipate a Sally who balances the character’s yearning for stardom with moments of heart-wrenching vulnerability, all while showcasing Wallace’s legendary vocal chops.