Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter to star in Cabaret
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
New casting has been announced for Cabaret‘s record-breaking run at the Kit Kat Club in London’s West End.
The latest adaptation of the 1966 broadway blockbuster first premiered three years ago, with Oscar winner Eddie Redymane and Olivier winner Jessie Buckley at the helm. The production, housed at a specially adapted venue overlooking the Thames, has since seen a variety of stars play the iconic roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles - from chart-topping artists (Self-Esteem and Jake Shears) to a world famous supermodel (Cara Delevingne).
The show continues to feature more stars than a bushtucker trial, with Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter confirmed to take on the parts from 28th January 2025. Current leads Adam Gillen (Killer Joe) and Katherine Langford (Knives Out) will continue in their roles until 27th January 2025.
Marisha Wallace has become known for her powerhouse vocal talent and dynamic stage presence. A two-time Olivier Award nominee, she has starred in numerous acclaimed productions, including Dreamgirls and Hairspray. Wallace appeared in the original Broadway casts of Aladdin and Something Rotten! and the original London cast of Waitress, where she played the no-nonsense Becky. Most recently Wallace could be seen in the Bridge Theatre’s multi award-winning revival of Guys and Dolls, where she received her second Olivier nomination for her critically acclaimed turn as Miss Adelaide. She also experienced a different kind of drama, when she appeared in this year's Celebrity Big Brother.
Wallace's vocal range and commanding stage presence are expected to bring a fresh and powerful interpretation to Sally Bowles, a role traditionally known for its combination of vulnerability and strength. Audiences can anticipate a Sally who balances the character’s yearning for stardom with moments of heart-wrenching vulnerability, all while showcasing Wallace’s legendary vocal chops.
A celebrated figure in both theater and television, Billy Porter is known for his Tony Award-winning portrayal of Lola in Kinky Boots and for his groundbreaking role in Pose, which earned him an Emmy Award. Porter’s theatrical background, combined with his deep commitment to pushing boundaries both on and off stage, promises a bold, innovative take on the Emcee.
His portrayal will likely be a sharp and electrifying rendition of the character, blending his rich, soulful voice with his signature flair for dramatic expression. Known for embracing the theatricality of his roles while infusing them with authenticity, Porter’s Emcee will be sure to challenge and thrill audiences, just as the character has for decades.
Set in 1930s Berlin at the dawn of the Nazi rise to power, Cabaret takes audiences into the dark and decadent world of the Kit Kat Klub, where Sally Bowles, a vivacious and troubled nightclub singer, crosses paths with the enigmatic Emcee, the club’s provocative master of ceremonies.
The show has become a cornerstone of musical theatre, celebrated for its unforgettable songs such as “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” and “Maybe This Time,” as well as its exploration of political themes, personal freedom, and the complexity of human nature.
The current revival, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, has received widespread acclaim for its gritty, modern take on the material, winning seven awards at the Olivers including Best Musical Revival.
