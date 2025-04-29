Rob Madge and Hannah Dodd to star in Cabaret Apr 29, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride New casting has been announced for Cabaret‘s record-breaking run at the Kit Kat Club. The latest installment of the 1966 broadway blockbuster opened in London four years ago, and saw Oscar winner Eddie Redymane and Olivier winner Jessie Buckley headline. The production, housed at a specially adapted venue overlooking the Thames, has since had a constellation of stars through its doors to play the iconic roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles - from chart-topping artists (Self-Esteem and Jake Shears) to a world famous supermodel (Cara Delevingne) and plenty of Hollywood actors making their West End debut in between (Katherine Langford). And the establishment's starry CV doesn’t stop there… From 29 May 2025, the infamous club will say ‘willkommen’ to two new acts. Bridgerton breakout Hannah Dodd will take on the iconic role of Sally Bowles in her hotly anticipated stage debut, joined by the endlessly magnetic and hilarious Rob Madge, the Olivier-nominated creator and performer of My Son’s a Queer, as the Emcee.

A glittering reinvention of Kander and Ebb’s legendary musical, this Cabaret has become the stuff of theatre legend - transforming the Playhouse Theatre into the sultry, seductive Kit Kat Club, where the line between performer and audience all but disappears. Now, with Dodd and Madge at the helm, expect even more fireworks and ferocity.

Hannah Dodd, who charmed millions as Francesca Bridgerton, has been quietly building a powerhouse résumé - from Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal and Enola Holmes 2, to Hulu’s Harlots and Marvel’s Eternals. But this marks a thrilling first: her debut on a West End stage. We wonder if fictional brother, Jonathan Bailey - who currently stars in Bridge Theatre’s Richard II has given his sibling any advice?

Meanwhile, Rob Madge brings their trademark wit and wonder to the role of the Emcee. Fresh from the West End and following news of the New York transfer of My Son’s A Queer, they’re no stranger to turning personal storytelling into pure theatrical gold.

The pair will be joined by Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, and Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, among a fiercely talented ensemble that keeps the heartbeat of the club alive night after night.

And there’s more: we’ve heard from Lady Whistledown that on 7 July 2025, Cabaret will celebrate its 1,500th performance with a special gala night. It’s hard to imagine the champagne-soaked club becoming even more decadent, but we’re sure the talented team will be able to pull it off, in what will surely be the talk of the ton.

Current stars, Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter will continue in their roles until 25 May, with Anne-Marie Wojna and Damon Gould stepping in from 26-28 May before Hannah Dodd and Rob Madge join the cast on 29 May.

So, whether you’re coming back for another round or venturing into the club for the first time, this new cast promises a fresh jolt of electricity. The party’s still raging at the Kit Kat Club - so what use is sitting alone in your room? Book your tickets and join in on the fun.