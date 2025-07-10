Burlesque the Musical London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed runs at the Opera House Manchester and Theatre Royal Glasgow , Burlesque the Musical Wagon-Wheel-Watusi’s to the West End. Playing at the Savoy Theatre for a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today!

About Burlesque the Musical

In a world hidden beneath city lights, everything sparkles in seduction, and lives can change in an instant. Ali is on a quest to find her mother, and along the way, finds herself in an underground world that is filled with sultry music and mesmerising dance. Although it may be struggling, it is a place where she can finally discover her true self, and find her place amongst a group of diverse characters.

Welcome to Wonderland

The 2010 musical film Burlesque, directed by Steve Antin, tells the story of small-town girl Ali (played by Christina Aguilera) who stumbles upon a struggling burlesque club in Los Angeles, which is run by Tess (played by Cher). Led by two of the greatest voices of all time, Burlesque proved to be a great commercial success, earning more than $90 million at the box office. The film's standout soundtrack is passionate and inspiring, backed by thunderous vocals of its leading ladies. Christina Aguilera’s vocals shine in tracks like ‘Something’s Got a Hold on Me’ and ‘Express’, while Cher introduces us to the world of burlesque with ‘Welcome to Burlesque.’

Why It’s Worth The Watch

It is created by the iconic Christina Aguilera who will serve as the Executive Producer of Burlesque, Christina said: ‘Recreating Burlesque as a live theater experience is something I always hoped would happen, and here we are!”’

It recreates the magic of Burlesque as a live theater experience.

It is a scintillating journey of self-discovery filled with unforgettable songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall, and Jess Folley.

Burlesque The Musical Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

To be confirmed.

Main Creatives