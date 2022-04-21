Book Bonnie and Clyde tickets for the Arts Theatre

When a one night only concert version of Bonnie & Clyde the musical went on sale tickets sold out in less than 10 minutes. On stage at the sold-out concert, it was announced that the cult musical Bonnie & Clyde would be coming to London’s Arts Theatre with previews starting 9 April 2022. You will not want to be left empty-handed of tickets to this highly anticipated production sell out so book your tickets for Bonnie and Clyde now!

Completely unexpectedly at the peak of the Great Depression, two small-town nobodies from West Texas were skyrocketed to fame as America’s most well-known folk heroes and the bane of Texas law enforcement. Bonnie & Clyde tells a thrilling tale of love, adventure and crime that captivated a country, and eventually the world. The show features songs such as “Raise A Little Hell”, “This World Will Remember Me” and “Made In America”.

When Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow meet, they both have a taste for excitement and fame. Their cravings combine with a desperate need to pull themselves out of their desperate situations. As they become more reckless and brazen the young lovers’ thrilling adventure becomes a harrowing tale. When the couple and their loved one’s find themselves in danger with the law they go on the run but turn to robbery and murder along the way. As the infamous duo's fame grows, their inevitable end draws nearer.

Returning to the show following their lauded appearances in the Theatre Royal Drury Lane concert are Olivier-Award nominee Frances Mayli McCann (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, Heathers) starring as Bonnie Parker, award-winner George Maguire (Sunny Afternoon) as Buck Barrow and Natalie McQueen (9 to 5) as Blanche Barrow. They will be joined by Jordan Luke Gage (Heathers, &Juliet, Bat Out of Hell) who will star as Clyde Barrow.

The full company includes Ako Mitchell as Preacher, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow and Deputy Johnson, Alistair So as Sheriff Schmid, Barney Wilkinson as Bud and Archie, Cleve September as Ted, Gracie Lai as Emma Parker and Stella, Lauren Jones as Trish, Pippa Winslow as Cumie Barrow, Governor Miriam Ferguson and Eleanore, and Ross Dawes as Captain Frank Hamer. Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy serve as the swings.

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin, Bea Ward, Jersey Blu Georgia, and Lineo Ncube who will play Young Bonnie and Finn Barwell, George Menezes Cutts, Isaac Lancel Watkinson and Louie Gray who will play Young Clyde.

Bonnie & Clyde has music from Tony-Award nominated composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Civil War). Lyrics are by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard, Tell Me on a Sunday) and a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical).

The concert version at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane was directed by Nick Winston (Rock of Ages, Fame, Chess in Concert, The Royal Variety Performance) who will return to direct the production at Arts Theatre. Set and Costume Design come from Philip Whitcomb (Stones In His Pockets, Atlantis, MAME). Music supervision will be by Katy Richardson.

