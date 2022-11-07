Jordan Luke Gage and Frances Mayli McCann set to star in Bonnie & Clyde Nov 7, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is returning to the West End in 2023. The show will come to the Garrick Theatre for a strictly limited season, exploring the agonising and adrenaline-fuelled journeys of two young folk legends. Caught in a twisted game of cat and mouse, Bonnie & Clyde soon became the most infamous crime couple in history. It has recently been announced that stage stars Jordan Luke Gage and Frances Mayli McCann will reunite as the titular pair in this epic production. Tickets for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical are available to purchase now!

About Jordan Luke Gage and Francis Mayli McCann

McCann and Gage are no strangers to the stage, having starred in high-profile productions since their career beginnings. The Olivier-award nominated actress and Glasgow-born Frances Mayli McCann trained at the Glasgow Academy of Musical Theatre Arts and was inspired by pop culture from a young age. She most recently played the role of Bonnie Parker in Bonnie & Clyde and originated the role of Kylah in Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour. She played the role of Heather McNamara in the revival of Heathers the Musical and also originated the roles of Emmeline Pankhurst and Agent Fifi in Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World. Her television credits include Shetland, River City and Lip Service and A Tale to Tell.

Gage’s journey into theatre began with a family tradition. Each Christmas Eve his family would see a West End show. He credits The Lion King and Les Misérables as two productions that drew him to the stage. Gage is known most notably for his originating roles as Romeo in & Juliet and Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde The Musical. Gage was nominated for a WhasOnStageAward for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. His other theatre credits include playing Phillip in The Pride and Fabrizio Naccarelli in The Light in The Piazza.

Full casting for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is yet to be announced.

The story of Bonnie & Clyde

When part-time waitress Bonnie Parker met petty thief Clyde Barrow, their desires led them onto an unforgiving path. During the barren times of the Great Depression, the two lost souls would do anything to escape their circumstances.

Witness how Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from small-town nobodies to the world's most famous criminal lovers. Featuring songs such as ‘Raise A Little Hell’, ‘This World Will Remember Me’ and ‘Made In America’, this musical details the relentless tale of a couple forced to run from the Texas Law and steal and kill to survive. As the world caught wind of Bonnie and Clyde, their time became more and more limited.

The creatives of Bonnie & Clyde

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended), a Tony Award-nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard), arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti Lupone: Live, Annie, Get Your Gun). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis) Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX), Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter’s Girl, Nativity The Musical), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked).

Tickets for Bonnie & Clyde are available now

They fell in love, they fought for better lives, and they left behind a devastating legacy like no other. See it all on stage, starring Luke Gage and Francis Mayli McCann.