Full casting announced for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical

The cast of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is set to star Jordan Luke Gage and Frances Mayli McCann as Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. They will be joined by Olivier Award-winning Georgie Maguire reprising his role as Buck Barrow and West End star Jodie Steele as Blanche Barrow, with Olivier Award-nominated Cleve September returning as Ted and Dom Hartley-Harris as Preacher.

The cast is completed by Robbie Scotcher, Alexander Evans, Kit Esuruoso, Barney Wilkinson, Lauren Jones, Julie Yammanee, Pippa Winslow, Chloe Saunders, Charlie McCullagh, Sydnie Hocknell and Michael Cortez.

About Bonnie & Clyde The Musical

She wanted more, he wanted a way out. In the depth of the barren and ominous Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from being small-town nobodies to being the most infamous criminals in America (and a living nightmare for Texas law). When the young lovers are forced to flee the squalor of West Dallas, they must resort to thievery and murder to survive. As their unrelenting desires for fortune propels their reputation from state to state, their end grows near.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical brings to life the astounding events that led to Bonnie & Clyde capturing and keeping the worlds attention for decades with a love story bound together by terror, love, desire and crime. It includes explosive numbers such as ‘Raise A Little Hell’, ‘This World Will Remember Me’ and ‘Made in America’.

The creatives of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended), a Tony Award-nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard), arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti Lupone: Live, Annie, Get Your Gun). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis) Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX) Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter’s Girl, Nativity The Musical), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked).

